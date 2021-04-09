Pros Explained

Helps pay Medicare prescription drug coverage costs : Original Medicare doesn’t cover prescription drugs, but paying for a Prescription Drug Plan can be too costly for people with lower incomes, leaving many without a way to afford medications. That’s where Extra Help comes in by helping low-income Medicare members pay the costs of their Prescription Drug Plan.

: You may save approximately $5,000 per year with Extra Help, according to Social Security Administration estimates. Some people automatically qualify: If you’re eligible for both Medicaid and Medicare, you get help from Medicaid to pay your Medicare Part B premiums through a Medicare Savings Program (MSP), or if you have both Medicare and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you’re automatically eligible for Extra Help. Even if you don’t qualify automatically, you can apply to see if you’re eligible.

Cons Explained

Must meet income and asset limits : To qualify for Extra Help, you must earn less than $19,230 for an individual (or $26,130 for a married couple living together) and can’t own more than $14,790 as an individual (or $29,520 for a married couple living together) of certain types of resources. Resources that count toward this limit include real estate other than your primary residence, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, bank accounts, retirement accounts, and cash. Not counted in your resources are your primary residence, vehicles, personal possessions, life insurance policies, burial expenses and interest on money you plan to use for burial expenses, and any property you use for self-support.

: To use Extra Help subsidies, you must have a Stand-alone Prescription Drug Plan but you can’t have a Medicare Advantage Plan. If you have your heart set on a comprehensive managed care plan that bundles all your Medicare coverage—which you’d get with Medicare Advantage—you’ll have to choose between that type of plan and help paying for drug coverage; you can’t have both. Online application isn’t available 24/7: Unlike most websites, the Extra Help application is only available certain hours—though the hours are pretty extensive. If you can’t finish the application in one setting, you’ll get a re-entry number so you can pick up where you left off and edit your prior answers if needed.

Available Programs

Extra Help is not a Medicare insurance plan, but a financial support program to help certain Medicare members pay for their medications. You must live in the U.S. and be enrolled in Original Medicare to qualify for Extra Help. You must also meet financial criteria: The value of your combined savings, investment, and real estate (excluding your home, vehicles, personal possessions, life insurance, burial plots, irrevocable burial contracts, or back payments from Social Security) cannot exceed $14,790, or $29,520 if you live with a spouse.

Fast Fact Extra Help isn’t Medicare insurance; it’s financial assistance for Medicare members who need help paying for their medications.

Extra Help helps cover monthly premiums, annual deductibles, and copayments within a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan.

To apply for Extra Help, you’ll need to share some information about your income and resources. Be prepared to apply with your Social Security card, bank account statements (including checking, savings, CDs), Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), stocks, bonds, savings bonds, mutual funds, and other investment statements, tax returns, payroll slips, and your most recent Social Security benefits awards letters or statements for the Railroad Retirement benefits, or Veterans benefits, pensions, and annuities. Even if you don’t have all these documents, you can make your best estimate and the Social Security Administration can figure out if you’re likely to qualify. You may later need to provide documentation but not necessarily.

By applying for Extra Help, you also start the process of applying for help from your state with other Medicare costs through the Medicare Savings Programs. The Social Security Administration sends your information to your state, who then gets in touch with you about other savings programs if you qualify. You can opt out of sending your information to your state and still apply for Extra Help.

Warning Just because you qualify for Extra Help doesn’t mean you’ll always be eligible; you may have to update your information and pay your Prescription Drug Plan costs if your income or assets increase.

Customer Service

Applying for Extra Help

You can apply for Extra help online, by phone, or by mail.

Online

Apply online at the Social Security website (https://secure.ssa.gov/i1020/start).

The online application is available Monday through Friday between 5 a.m. and 1 a.m. EST, Saturday between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. EST, and Sunday 8 a.m. through 11:30 p.m. EST.

If you start the application but don’t finish it before the system shuts down, you can save your work, get a re-entry number, and return to finish your application. The site gives you a warning when it’s approaching the downtime.

Telephone

Call 800-772-1213, Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to apply over the phone. You can also call this number to request a paper application.

Due to the pandemic, your local Social Security Office is likely closed for in-person assistance but may be able to help you apply by phone until they reopen. Find your local office via the Social Security Administration website.

General Help

You can call 1-800-MEDICARE or visit www.medicare.gov for information on Medicare Savings Programs or Medicare Prescription Drug plans.

Or you can contact the State Health Insurance Counseling and Assistance Program (SHIP) in your area for help. Find your local SHIP at www.shiptacenter.org, call 877-839-2675, or email info@shiptacenter.org.

Customer Satisfaction

Extra Help isn’t specifically reviewed or rated, but overall, Medicare members report a high level of satisfaction with their Medicare prescription drug coverage. According to a 2020 Medicare beneficiary survey, 92% said they were satisfied with prescription drug coverage and 87% said their Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plan provided good value. Most respondents reported being able to afford their Prescription Drug Plan costs; 84% of those surveyed said their monthly Prescription Drug Plan premiums are affordable; and 81% said their out-of-pocket costs are reasonable.

Cost

While Medicare Prescription Drug Plans vary in costs by carrier, geography, and level of coverage, there is no cost to join the Extra Help program. The best way to find specific Prescription Drug Plan costs is to visit Medicare.gov and compare options in your area.

Competition: Extra Help vs. Humana

