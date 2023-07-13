Exxon Acquires Denbury for $4.9 Billion

Denbury is a carbon-capture business that will help Exxon meet its climate goals.

By
Vaidik Trivedi
Vaidik Trivedi
Full Bio
Vaidik Trivedi is a business and economics reporter who works as an Associate Editor at Bank Automation News and as a contributor to Investopedia news. His work has appeared at The Daily Brief, Payments Dive, Forbes, NPR, and Newsday.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 13, 2023
The ExxonMobil company logo is displayed as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on May 30, 2023 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

ExxonMobil (XOM) is buying Denbury (DEN) in a $4.9 billion deal aimed at reducing the energy giant's carbon emissions.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Exxon Mobil is acquiring carbon emissions solutions company Denbury for $4.9 billion, its largest acquisition in the past six years.
  • The move will give Exxon access to the largest operated CO2 pipeline in the US and gives its energy transition plans a major boost.
  • In 2021, Exxon said it is pledging $15 billion over the next six years to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, with carbon capture being a large part of the process.
  • Exxon shares fell by nearly 2% on Thursday and are trading at $104 per share.

The all-stock deal is valued at $89.45 per share based on Exxon's closing price Wednesday, the companies said Thursday. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Exxon’s acquisition of Plano, Texas-based Denbury is part of its broader strategy to reduce its carbon emissions. The energy giant has set a target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and Denbury's CO2 pipeline network could help Exxon achieve that goal.

Denbury is a developer of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCS) solutions and boasts the largest operated CO2 pipeline in the country, spanning more than 1,300 miles across states including Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. 

This isn't the first acquisition Exxon has made in an effort to reach its net-zero goals.

Last year, the oil giant bought a 49.9% stake in Biojet AS, a Norwegian company that is working to convert forestry and other wood-based construction waste into biofuels and biofuel components.

Exxon, along with 10 other companies, has proposed a large-scale carbon capture and storage hub in the Houston industrial area.  Exxon claims that by 2040, the hub will annually capture about 100 million metric tons of CO2 from the area's refineries, chemical plants, and power generation facilities, equaling greenhouse gas emissions from more than 20 million gasoline-powered passenger vehicles.

Exxon shares fell by nearly 2% on Thursday and are trading at $104 per share, while Denbury’s shares fell by about 1.3% and were trading at more than $86 per share.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Businesswire. "ExxonMobil Announces Acquisition of Denbury."

  2. Exxon. "Why we're investing $15 billion in a lower-carbon future."

  3. Exxon. "ExxonMobil expands interest in biofuels, acquires stake in Biojet AS."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description