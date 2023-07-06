Exxon Shares Slide on Lower Q2 Profit Outlook

Published July 06, 2023
The ExxonMobil company logo is displayed as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM) stock fell nearly 4% Thursday after the company warned falling natural gas prices, lower margins, and soft demand could shave billions off its second-quarter earnings.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Exxon Mobil’s earnings could drop to as little as $6.2 billion in the second quarter, nearly half what it made in the prior quarter.
  • The company predicts falling natural gas prices will drag down earnings by nearly $2 billion.
  • Seasonal gas demand remained flat, while additional European taxes on the energy sector jumped by $100 million for the company’s energy products.

The Texas-based company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday lower natural gas prices and margins could cut more than $4 billion from its second-quarter earnings compared with the first quarter. Exxon expects weak natural gas prices to cut earnings by $1.8 million-$2.2 billion, while lower margins could reduce earnings by another $2 billion-$2.2 billion.

In its worst-case scenario, market and seasonal factors cause quarterly earnings to fall to $6.2 billion, a nearly 50% drop from $11.6 billion last quarter. Its best-case scenario, in which derivatives contracts and higher margins on chemical products boost earnings as much as $1.2 billion, sees profit dropping to $9.6 billion.

Last year, the company reported record profits as oil supply chains were restricted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The company says its returned close to $30 billion to its shareholders last year, “equally balanced between dividends and share repurchases,” delivering shareholders a purported return on investment of 87%. Nearly $14 billion was dished out in dividends, and the oil giant is on track to buy back $35 billion of its own stock through 2024.

Energy prices have fallen dramatically from their 2022 highs. U.S. natural gas futures were trading at $2.64 per million British thermal units Thursday morning, less than half their 52-week high of nearly $6.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world's largest oil producers and exporters, announced yesterday that it is cutting oil production in August by 1 million barrels a day in an effort to prop up struggling oil prices.

