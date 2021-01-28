Key Takeaways Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of -$0.03 vs. $0.41 in Q4 FY 2019.

The chemical segment is expected to post net income compared to a loss a year ago.

Revenue is expected to fall for the eighth straight quarter due to plunging energy demand amid the pandemic.

ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM), one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, is weighing changes in its board of directors as it faces mounting pressure from activist investors to reduce capital expenditures and expand into renewable energy. The pressure comes amid a series of net losses and plunging revenue as a result of the collapse in energy demand triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

As oil prices rebound from last spring's lows, investors will focus on ExxonMobil's future strategy and on whether its financial results are improving when it reports earnings on February 2, 2021 for Q4 FY 2020.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Analysts are expecting the company to post its third consecutive quarter of adjusted losses per share as revenue continues to fall.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Investors will also be closely watching another key metric: net income in ExxonMobil's chemical segment. The chemical business's profits have staged a sharp rebound in 2020, helping to bolster the company financially. Analysts forecast the chemical segment will achieve its highest quarterly net income in nearly two years.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Shares of ExxonMobil have lagged the broader market over the past year. The stock's performance gap with the rest of the market widened significantly following the pandemic-induced market crash between late February and late March 2020. The gap began to narrow in late October, but the stock has suffered a recent pullback. ExxonMobil's shares have provided a total return of -24.4% over the past 12 months, well below the S&P 500's total return of 15.6%.

Source: TradingView.

The company's third-quarter earnings report marked an inflection point for the stock. The adjusted loss per share of $0.19 was not as bad as analysts were expecting.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Revenue declined 29.0%, not as steep as the prior quarter but still the second sharpest quarterly decline in at least 15 quarters.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ The stock, which had begun to rise days before the report after nearly five months of declines, continued to trend higher through to mid-January 2021.

The second quarter was definitely the low point for the year. ExxonMobil reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.70. Revenue plunged 52.8% compared to the same three-month period a year ago.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ The company said that the pandemic and oversupply conditions significantly impacted its financial results.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ After an initial move higher in the first week and a half after the report, the stock trended lower over the next several months.

Analysts expect continued weakness in Q4 FY 2020 with some modest signs of improvement. Analysts estimate that revenue will fall 29.1%. However, the adjusted loss per share is expected to narrow to $0.03. This would mark the eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year (YOY) revenue declines and the third straight quarter of adjusted losses per share. For full-year FY 2020, analysts forecast an adjusted loss per share of $0.64 as revenue falls 31.6%. It would be the first adjusted loss per share and sharpest decline in revenue in at least four years.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿