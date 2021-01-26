Key Takeaways Analysts estimate EPS of $3.16 vs. $2.56 in Q4 2019.

Monthly active users are expected to climb YOY.

Revenue is expected to see the biggest gain in four quarters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite major headwinds, Facebook Inc. (FB) has seen its stock, earnings and traffic surge in the past year as millions of people have worked at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ But that success also has launched major opposition to the world's largest social network. Critics say the company has failed to take necessary actions to stop hate speech and posts advocating political violence.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Most ominous, in December the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general from 46 states filed antitrust suits against Facebook, calling for the company to sell its popular WhatsApp and Instagram features.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Investors will look to see how these forces are affecting the company's financial results when Facebook reports earnings on January 27, 2020 for Q4 FY 2020.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Analysts predict that earnings per share (EPS) will rise sharply, although at a slower pace than previous quarters in 2020. Revenue is expected to rise at a faster rate than the past three quarters.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Another key metric investors will focus on is Facebook's monthly active users (MAU), a key gauge of user engagement and a major driver of ad revenue. Analysts expect Facebook to gain monthly active users at a faster rate than Q4 FY 2019 but at a slower pace than the first three quarters of 2020.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

After tumbling along with the broader market in early 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic gained force, Facebook stock made a sharp recovery ahead of the market throughout the spring and summer. The company's stock then largely traded sideways between September and December, and pulled back in mid-January before rebounding. Despite these wide swings, Facebook's shares have provided a total return of 24.0% over the past 12 months, still ahead of the S&P 500's total return of 15.7% as of January 23, 2021.

Source: TradingView.

Facebook's quarterly revenue has grown at a rapid pace in recent years. In 2017 and 2018, the company posted quarterly revenue growth of at least 30.3% each quarter. This pace has slowed in the last two years, dipping as low as 10.7% for Q2 FY 2020. For Q4 FY 2020, analysts expect that Facebook's revenue to increase by 24.6%, the strongest quarter of FY 2020 and the same growth as a year earlier.﻿﻿﻿﻿

Facebook's quarterly EPS performance has been less consistent in recent years. The first two quarters of FY 2019 saw sharp declines year-over-year (YOY) in EPS. By contrast, the company posted its two strongest quarters of EPS growth YOY in Q1 and Q2 FY 2020, at 101.9% and 97.7%, respectively. Consensus estimates place Q4 FY 2020 EPS growth at 23.3%. That's lower than the previous three quarters of FY 2020 but a sharp acceleration relative to 7.3% in Q4 FY 2019.﻿﻿﻿﻿