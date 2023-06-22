FactSet Shares Slide After Projecting 2023 Revenue at Low End of Forecast

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Published June 22, 2023
FactSet Research

FactSet

Key Takeaways

  • FactSet shares declined after the company said it expects full-year revenue to be at the low end of its forecast.
  • Third quarter profit and sales beat estimates, and the board increased the stock buyback program.
  • CEO Phil Snow said the results "reflect the resiliency of our business in an uncertain environment.” 

Shares of FactSet Research Systems (FDS) tumbled 4.5% on Thursday after the financial data provider gave a tepid full-year sales outlook.

FactSet said that it expects fiscal 2023 revenue to be at the low end of its previous forecast of $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion as subscription growth slowed. However, it boosted its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance by $0.25 to a range of $14.75 to $15.15. 

That came as the firm reported third quarter sales were up 8.4% to $529.8 million, and profit was $3.79 per share. Both were better than analysts’ estimates. 

CEO Phil Snow said the company was pleased with the results, ”which reflect the resiliency of our business in an uncertain environment.” 

FactSet noted that its board agreed to expand its share repurchase program by up to $300 million. 

Despite Thursday's decline, FactSet shares were little changed year-to-date. 

FDS YTD

YCharts
