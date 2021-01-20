Fast Track Debt Relief Review

Fast Track Debt Relief is not one of the top-rated life debt relief companies we profiled in our internal study. You can review our list of the best debt relief companies to learn which firms ranked the highest.

Fast Track Debt Relief is unique in the fact that they offer more than one potential debt relief solution to consider. First, this firm offers debt settlement, which is a type of debt relief that asks you to stop making payments on your bills and save your money in a dedicated savings account instead. Once you have enough money saved up to reach your debt settlement program goals, Fast Track Debt Relief gets to work negotiating debts on your behalf. While this company does not disclose their debt settlement fees, they show many top settlement examples where consumers have settled debts for 30% of what they owe or less.

Meanwhile, Fast Track Debt Relief also offers debt consolidation loans with interest rates from 3.99% to 29.99% APR (including autopay discounts) and origination fees from 1% to 4% of the loan amount. Repayment terms are offered from 12 to 84 months, which could be enough time for you to pay down all the debts you owe. With a personal loan for debt consolidation, you won't pay less than you owe on your debts, but you can save money on interest compared to what you're paying now.

Debt settlement can cause damage to your credit score since you stop paying your bills while you save up the cash to settle your debts. By contrast, debt consolidation via a personal loan can actually increase your credit score since you'll reduce the amount of revolving balances you owe.

Pros Explained

Free evaluation can help you walk through potential solutions to help you get out of debt: Like other debt relief companies, Fast Track Debt Relief lets you speak with a debt specialist who can help you determine your next best steps.

Like other debt relief companies, Fast Track Debt Relief lets you speak with a debt specialist who can help you determine your next best steps. Live chat available if you prefer to get some of your questions answered online: Most debt relief companies do not offer a live chat option, yet Fast Track Debt Relief does.

Most debt relief companies do not offer a live chat option, yet Fast Track Debt Relief does. Can help you settle debts for 30% of what you owe or potentially even less: Debt relief examples on the company website show how clients have settled debts for 30% of the amounts they originally owed, and sometimes less than that.

Debt relief examples on the company website show how clients have settled debts for 30% of the amounts they originally owed, and sometimes less than that. Debt settlement and debt consolidation loans are offered to clients: Fast Track also stands out due to the fact it focuses on more than one debt relief option for consumers. You can use them to create a debt settlement plan, but they will also give you advice on debt consolidation.

Cons Explained

Fast Track Debt Relief doesn't disclose their fees for debt settlement: The average debt settlement fee range is 15% to 25% of settled debts, yet Fast Track does not disclose their fees or offer any type of fee range for debt settlement.

The average debt settlement fee range is 15% to 25% of settled debts, yet Fast Track does not disclose their fees or offer any type of fee range for debt settlement. Minimum of $10,000 in unsecured debt to qualify: You need at least $10,000 in unsecured debt to work with this company, yet other debt relief companies offer debt relief help to people starting at a lower threshold.

You need at least $10,000 in unsecured debt to work with this company, yet other debt relief companies offer debt relief help to people starting at a lower threshold. No major accreditations: Fast Track Debt Relief is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau, the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC), or the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA). ﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿ ﻿﻿

Types of Debt Addressed

Fast Track Debt Relief doesn't list specific types of debt they help clients pay off, yet the two types of debt relief they offer—debt settlement and debt consolidation—are geared to unsecured debts. Generally speaking, unsecured debt includes most types of debt that are not secured by collateral. Types of debt Fast Track Debt Relief may be able to help with include:

Credit Card Debt

If you have high-interest debt on credit cards, Fast Track Debt Relief can help you in one of two ways. They can help you negotiate and pay off your credit card bills for less than you owe, or they can help you save money and get on a debt repayment plan with a debt consolidation loan.

Past Due Medical Bills

Medical debt can also be problematic. However, you can potentially pay less for your medical bills by lumping them into a debt settlement plan.

Personal Loans and Unsecured Lines of Credit

Other unsecured debts you could settle can include personal loans and lines of credit you may have with a bank or credit union. You can also consolidate personal loans and other debts with a new debt consolidation loan.

As you consider all your debt relief options, make sure to look into debt settlement and debt consolidation alternatives like debt management plans (DMPs) and credit counseling.

Client Onboarding

Fast Track Debt Relief offers a live chat feature that can help you get answers to some basic questions without having to speak to someone over the phone. From there, you have the option to get a free quote to see how much you can save, and you'll get the chance to speak with a debt specialist who can talk through your options and help you decide which type of debt relief to pursue.

To qualify for help from Fast Track Debt Relief, you need to have at least $10,000 in unsecured debt.

Customer Service

While Fast Track Debt Relief is not accredited with the BBB, they do have many good reviews with insights into their quality customer service provided on the platform.﻿﻿﻿﻿ The company also has excellent user reviews on Trustpilot, albeit not very many considering how long this company has been in business.﻿﻿﻿﻿

If you want to speak with someone in person, Fast Track does have one location in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Otherwise, you can reach out to them via their online chat function or call their office. Fast Track Debt Relief does not list any specific hours of operation.

Company Reputation

The debt relief industry isn't known for being reputable as a whole, yet there are plenty of good companies out there. Before you sign up for debt settlement or work toward any other debt relief solution, it's smart to research companies you're considering and get to know their processes inside and out.

One way to find reputable companies is by checking the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) database for complaints. Meanwhile, you should also check with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to ensure any company you're considering isn't part of a lawsuit with them.

When you conduct these searches for Fast Track Debt Relief, you won't find any complaints with the CFPB within the last three years. Also, note that Fast Track is not part of any lawsuits with the FTC.

Fast Track also has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, although they are not currently accredited with the platform. The company is also not accredited with the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC) or the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA), unlike many other debt relief companies out there.﻿﻿﻿﻿

If you have a complaint about the services of a debt relief company, you can file a complaint with the FTC or call 877-FTC-HELP.

Average Relief Amount

Fast Track Debt Relief has a debt settlement example page where they list some of their most successful settlements to date. Some of their examples show debts settled for 30% or less of the amount originally owed, yet you should know these examples don't take debt settlement fees into account.

Average Time for Relief

While Fast Track Debt Relief doesn't advertise an average amount of time for relief on their website, the examples they share include clients that have completed a program within 12 to 36 months. They say it can take up to 84 months to complete the process.

Cost

The industry average for debt settlement is 15% to 25% of debt amounts settled. However, Fast Track Debt Relief does not disclose their fee range for debt settlement. With that being said, this firm does advertise debt consolidation loans with origination fees that range from 1% to 4% and interest rates that range from 3.99% to 29.99% including autopay.

If you plan to pay off debt with a debt consolidation loan, you should know many companies in this space offer personal loans without an origination fee.

The Competition