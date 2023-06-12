Father's Day Retail Spending Could Reach Record-High $22.9 Billion

Consumers plan to spend a record $22.9 billion to celebrate Father's Day in 2023, an increase of more than 10% compared with last year, according to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Three-quarters of consumers plan to celebrate a father, stepfather, husband, son, brother, or other figure.

Each person celebrating the holiday is expected to spend a record-high average of almost $200.

The study found that 75% of consumers will celebrate the holiday this year, keeping with participation rates in recent years. Each consumer is likely to spend more than $196 on average, a sharp increase from about $172 last year. The previous record for average spending was just over $174 in 2021.

Half of gift buyers plan to make purchases for fathers and stepfathers, with another quarter planning to spend money on a husband, and an additional 20% say they will buy gifts for sons or brothers.

The most popular Father's Day gift this year is a greeting card, as it has been previously. Clothing, special outings, gift cards, and personal care items are among other common gifts.

An increased proportion of consumers are planning to buy clothing, electronics, and special outings—all typically pricier gifts than a card. This will likely drive record-high spending at both the collective and average individual levels.



Consumers between the ages of 35 and 44 are likely to be the biggest spenders this year, outspending gift-givers in other age groups by almost $100 on average. Consumers age 45 to 54 say they will increase their spending by the widest margin, upping their purchases by more than $57 on average compared with last year.

A growing percentage of spenders—43% compared with 40% last year—plan to primarily shop for Father's Day gifts online. Another 38% say department stores will be their primary shopping destination.

When it comes to types of gifts, product subscription boxes are increasing in popularity. Some 42% of gift-givers say they are interested in this type of product, up from 37% last year. Almost three in 10 Father's Day spenders plan to purchase an experience like tickets for a concert or sports event, an increase from 25% in 2022.