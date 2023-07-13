FDA Approves First-Ever OTC Birth Control Pill

Key Takeaways The FDA gave its approval to the first-ever over-the-counter birth control pill in the country.

The once-a-day pill, Opill, is made by a subsidiary of Dublin-based Perrigo.

The company said Opill will be available in stores and online early next year.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the U.S.

The drug, known as Opill, was cleared by the FDA for prescription use in 1973. It’s made by France’s HRA Pharma, a subsidiary of Dublin-based Perrigo Company Plc (PRGO). Opill contains the hormone progestin, and is taken once a day.

The FDA explained that nonprescription availability of Opill “may reduce barriers to access by allowing individuals to obtain an oral contraceptive without the need to first see a health care provider.”

Dr. Patrizia Cavozzoni, head of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, added that when used as directed, a once-a-day oral contraceptive is safe and expected to be more effective than currently available nonprescription contraceptives in preventing unwanted pregnancies. The FDA pointed out that almost half of the 6.1 million pregnancies in the U.S. each year are unintended.

Perrigo CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor said the decision “marks a truly momentous day for women’s health nationwide.” He argued that Opill has the potential to “radically transform women’s access to contraception.”

Perrigo noted that Opill will be available in stores and online at U.S. retailers early in the first quarter of 2024. It did not indicate a price.

