Fed Gearing Up For 11th and Possibly Final Rate Hike Later in July

Officials at the Federal Reserve are widely expected to raise the central bank’s benchmark interest rate this month—but consumer prices are cooling, making the next moves in the anti-inflation campaign less clear.



Key Takeaways Officials at the Federal Reserve have signaled they will likely raise the central bank's key interest rate later this month, the latest move in a campaign of anti-inflation rate hikes.



Recent data suggests the Fed's rate hikes since March 2022 have successfully put inflation on a sustained downward trajectory, leading experts to predict the July rate hike will be the last.



An end of rate hikes could spell lower interest rates on consumer loans like mortgages.



Experts and traders indicate the Fed is all but guaranteed to raise the fed funds rate by a quarter-point when the central bank’s policy committee meets July 25 and 26. Putting the rate to 5.25% to 5.5% would make it the highest range since 2006 and the 11th hike since the Fed started raising rates from near-zero in March 2022.

Beyond July, however, rate hikes are much less certain.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, slowed down to a 3% annual rate in June from 4% in May. That’s down from its 9.1% peak in June 2022 and closing in on the 2% rate that the Fed targets in the belief that it’s consistent with a healthy and sustainably growing economy.

By hiking interest rates, the Fed is essentially raising borrowing costs on all kinds of loans for businesses and consumers, slowing the economy in an effort to get inflation under control. The end of rate hikes could spell lower rates on mortgages and other kinds of credit.

“The Fed has painted itself into a corner as Fed officials' communication has signaled that another rate hike this month is essentially a slam dunk,”wrote Ryan Sweet, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, in a commentary Wednesday. “However, the new data could give the Fed reason to debate whether any further rate hikes after this month are needed.”

It wasn’t just the better-than-expected inflation report that bolstered hopes that the Fed is done hiking. Wholesale prices rose slower than expected in June according to a report Thursday, a further indication that inflation pressures are easing. The Fed’s own “Beige Book,” released Wednesday, a report based on interviews with business and economic leaders around the country, noted that “prices increased at a modest pace overall,” with price increases slowing in some parts of the country.



The new data suggests “the end to the Fed’s aggressive rate hike campaign is likely near,” Priscilla Thiagamoorthy, Senior Economist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a commentary Wednesday.

However, sone Fed officials who spoke Wednesday emphasized the need for higher interest rates to control inflation.

“Inflation is too high,” Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond said Wednesday in Arnold, Maryland, according to a report from Bloomberg. “If you back off too soon, inflation comes back strong, which then requires the Fed to do even more.”



In an essay published Wednesday morning, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari warned that “If inflation is entrenched, or if additional supply shocks hit the economy, policy rates might need to go higher.”

Despite the hawkish talk, many economists predict July’s rate hike could be the Fed’s last for the time being, before officials eventually lower interest rates after inflation is well in hand. The CME Group’s FedWatch tool, which forecasts rate hikes based on fed futures trading data, showed that traders have come to the same conclusion, with the majority betting on the central bank halting its hikes after July.

"The message from the data is obvious: The Fed does not need to hike further," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a commentary Thursday. "They will, later this month, but it will be the last hike, and it will be a mistake."

