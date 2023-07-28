Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Falls To 3%

By
Diccon Hyatt
Diccon Hyatt
Full Bio
Published July 28, 2023
A couple buying a car

Don Mason / Getty Images

Consumer prices, as measured by Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, rose 3% in June from a year ago. That's down from an annual rate of 3.8% in May, and the lowest since March 2021, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday.

That was the same rate of annual inflation shown by the Consumer Price Index, a separate, more widely reported measure produced by the Bureau of Labor Statistics earlier this month. PCE is especially important, however, because officials at the Federal Reserve watch it more closely when setting the nation’s monetary policy

Key Takeaways

  • Inflation as measured by the PCE Price Index rose 3% in June from a year ago, down from 3.8% in May, and its lowest rate since March 2021.
  • The Federal Reserve closely watches PCE when it makes decisions setting its key interest rate.
  • If inflation continues to cool, the Fed may pause its campaign of interest rate hikes that have rapidly raised borrowing costs on consumer loans.

Fed officials pay special attention to core PCE inflation, which excludes more volatile prices for food and energy. Encouragingly for the Fed, core PCE fell to 4.1% over the year in June, down from 4.6% in May. 

If that trend continues over the next two months, economists said, policymakers at the central bank may have breathing room to back off from their ongoing campaign of interest rate hikes that have raised borrowing costs to slow the economy and subdue inflation. The Fed’s policy committee is set to meet on September 20

“The Fed must make more progress, but inflation rates are falling, which at the margin reduces the likelihood of a September rate hike,” Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital, wrote in a commentary. 

The BEA’s report showed that household finances got a boost in June, with income growing faster than inflation, resulting in a 0.2% increase in inflation-adjusted income. Consumer spending, the main engine of U.S. economic growth, jumped 0.4% on an inflation-adjusted basis, the biggest increase since January. 

The report added to recent data that consumer spending has stayed resilient in the face of the Fed’s rate hikes, keeping the economy humming and holding a long-predicted recession at bay for the time being.

