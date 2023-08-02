Federal Subsidies for Renewable Energy More Than Doubled Since 2016

Tax spending on renewables accounts for more than 90% of total subsidies

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is a staff writer for Investopedia, focusing on breaking news stories, earnings previews, and company-specific insights and analysis. Previously, he was an associate editor for Investopedia's earned media team, where he covered the New York City Recovery Index and Economy Tracker, the weekly "What to Expect" markets preview, The Investopedia Express and Green Investor podcast transcripts, and the Term of the Day newsletter.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 02, 2023
Renewable energy

pidjoe / Getty Images

Federal subsidies for renewable energy projects more than doubled from 2016 to 2022, according to a recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Key Takeaways

  • Federal subsidies for renewable energy projects more than doubled to $15.6 billion last year from $7.4 billion in 2016.
  • Tax expenditures, which account for 93% of total subsidies, more than tripled to $15.3 billion from $5.6 billion.
  • Federal subsidies for renewables have varied considerably in recent years, peaking in 2020.

Federal subsidies for renewable energy projects, which include tax expenditures, R&D spending, and the Energy Department's loan guarantee program, more than doubled to $15.6 billion last year from $7.4 billion in 2016. Tax expenditures, which account for 93% of total subsidies, more than tripled to $15.3 billion from $5.6 billion.

Nearly half (46%) of all energy-related federal subsidies and 67% of energy-focused tax spending went toward renewables. A large share of the credits were directed toward wind and solar-powered energy, with a slightly smaller share invested in biofuels, specifically ethanol and biodiesels.

Although federal spending on renewable energy has more than doubled since 2016, it's varied considerably through the years by amount and composition. Direct expenditures, where the government directly funds certain industries and businesses, totaled over $1 billion in 2016 and 2017 but slowed to a trickle afterward.

Meanwhile, tax spending nearly doubled to just over $10 trillion in 2018 from $5.6 trillion the year before and has risen almost every year since. The year 2020 was the biggest for spending on renewables, accounting for 21% of all expenditures during this period.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. U.S. Energy Information Administration. "Federal Financial Interventions and Subsidies in Energy in Fiscal Years 2016–2022."

  2. U.S. Department of Energy. "Loan Programs Office."

  3. U.S. Energy Information Administration. "Federal Financial Interventions and Subsidies in Energy in Fiscal Years 2016–2022."

  4. U.S. Energy Information Administration. "Federal Financial Interventions and Subsidies in Energy in Fiscal Years 2016–2022."

  5. Treasury.gov | Fiscal Data. "How Much Has the U.S. Government Spent This Year?"

  6. U.S. Energy Information Administration. "Federal Financial Interventions and Subsidies in Energy in Fiscal Years 2016–2022."

Open a New Bank Account
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Sponsor
Name
Description