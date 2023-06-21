FedEx Sales Fall as Pandemic Shipping Boom Eases

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 21, 2023
FedEx truck

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • FedEx sales slipped as the pandemic boom in shipping demand slowed. 
  • The company will merge its Canadian Ground and Express networks stating next April.
  • CFO Mike Lenz will retire in July, and an external search for a replacement is underway.

FedEx (FDX) shares fell over 1% in early trading on Wednesday after the shipping giant posted its third consecutive drop in quarterly sales and gave tepid guidance as the boom in shipping demand during the pandemic slowed.

FedEx reported fiscal 2023 fourth quarter revenue declined 10.2% to $21.9 billion, short of forecasts. Earnings per share (EPS) sank 28% to $4.94, although that was better than expected. 

The company struggled as the surge in shipping demand during pandemic lockdowns eased. In response, FedEx said it has begun a transformational process targeting savings of $4 billion over the next two years by merging its Ground and Express networks. It explained that as part of its transformational process, all FedEx Ground operations and personnel in Canada will transition to Federal Express Canada beginning next April.

CEO Raj Subramaniam said the “solid close” of the 2023 fiscal year demonstrates the “significant progress” the company has made in advancing its plan, “while adapting to the dynamic demand environment.”

Still, FedEx predicted fiscal year 2024 sales to be flat to low-single-digit-percent growth. It expects EPS of $16.50 to $18.50, while analysts had been looking for $18.30. 

The company also announced that CFO Mike Lenz will retire next month, and that an external search for a replacement is underway.

Despite Wednesday morning's decline, shares of FedEx were still up more than 30% year-to-date.

FDX YTD

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. FedEx. "FedEx Delivered Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Revenue of $21.9 Billion, Diluted EPS of $6.05, and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $4.94."

  2. FedEx. "FedEx Corp. Chief Financial Officer Mike Lenz to Retire."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description