Fewer Americans Feel They Can Access Financial Services They Need, Principal Study Finds

Fewer household decision makers in the U.S. say they have access to the financial systems they need such as bank accounts, loans, mortgages, and retirement and pension plans than in 2022, according to the annual Global Financial Inclusion Index by Principal, an investment management and insurance company.

The 12% decline in the U.S. is the second largest year-over-year change among the 42 markets included in the survey. Japan saw the biggest drop in sentiment at 19%, while sentiment in Poland dropped 11%.

Key Takeaways The U.S. had the second largest year-over-year decline in residents who feel financially included, according to a survey by Principal.

U.S. household decision makers reported a 12% decline from 2022 in residents who feel financially included and have access to financial products and services such as bank accounts, loans, mortgages, retirement and pension plans, and more.

The survey found that overall, women are 12% less likely to report feeling financially included in the U.S. compared to men.

The survey, conducted by Censuswide, sampled 1,027 household decision makers in the U.S. from May 4 to 9, 2023.

Fewer U.S. residents feel supported by the government, financial systems, or employers, according to the Principal survey. Only 50% of U.S. respondents felt that the government acted in a way that made them feel financially included—a 21% drop since 2022. Those who feel supported by financial systems dropped from 77% in 2022 to 67% in 2023, while those who feel financially included by their employers dropped from 84% in 2022 to 72% in 2023.

Women were 12% less likely to report feeling financially included in the U.S. when compared to men, in all three areas. For example, only 42% of women reported feeling financially included by the government, compared to 62% of men.

Women's Access to Financial Services

Women reported feeling less financially included across all 25 areas studied by the survey, which measured sentiment around access to financial education, high-quality investment products, and employer insurance coverage. The perceived gaps between women and men in access to these resources range from 23% to 25%.

Less than one-quarter of women surveyed (24%) reported that their state pension system is sufficient to pay for their retirement, compared to 49% of men. Only 36% of women reported that they have access to high-quality investment products compared to 59% of men. When asked whether their employer provides generous insurance coverage, 59% of men agreed with the statement, compared to 34% of women.

The survey also found that compared to men, women were twice as likely to answer “don’t know” rather than taking an educated guess on questions designed to test basic financial literacy. Only 31% of women said their employer provides access to high-quality resources for financial education compared to 55% of men.

Gaps in Access to Wealth-Building Tools

The survey also found race and gender gaps in access to wealth-building tools such as professional financial advice and investment products. While 62% of men felt they had access to high-quality professional financial advice, only 42% of women reported the same. When it comes to investments, 39% of women reported they had access compared to 64% of men.

Just 43% of women reported they feel they can reach financial life milestones like buying a house, paying for weddings or funerals, or raising children, compared to 61% of men.

While the gaps in access are smaller when looking at race, the survey does show differences. Only half of Hispanic and Latino Americans reported being able to access a bank account that meets their needs easily. Racial gaps exist in investing, too—45% of Black respondents reported feeling access to high-quality investments compared to 51% of White and 50% of Latino respondents.

