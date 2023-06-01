FHA's Mortgage Reduction Plan May Lower Monthly Borrower Cost Without Pricey Refinance

Borrowers could lower their monthly mortgage payments without having to refinance at decades-high interest rates under a new proposal from the Federal Housing Authority.

Key Takeaways A new FHA proposal would let mortgage borrowers reduce mortgage payments for up to five years.

FHA said the plan is needed because borrowers behind on their mortgages can’t refinance to catch up with how high mortgage interest rates are.

Zero-interest liens will be added to the end of the mortgage, or resolved during a sale or refinancing.

The FHA is asking for feedback on its Payment Supplement Partial Claim proposal, which will use the FHA Partial Claim process to let mortgage borrowers catch up on payments and reduce ongoing payments for up to five years.

“Many homeowners continue to experience hardships due to health or financial difficulties that occurred during the pandemic, and these challenges have been exacerbated for these and other borrowers by current economic uncertainties,” Federal Housing Commissioner Julia Gordon said in a statement.

The plan will create a zero-interest lien that will allow borrowers to temporarily reduce mortgage payments. The lien will be paid after the mortgage terms are complete or if the house is sold or refinanced.

“FHA’s widely used loan modification option, which has historically reduced borrowers’ monthly payments to levels they can afford, is no longer as effective as it once was because borrowers are forced to modify at market rates that may be higher than their current rates,” the FHA said in the announcement of the proposal.

The current FHA rate is near 7.5%, almost three percentage points higher than the 4.63% level the rate was at when the Fed started hiking rates in March 2022. FHA loans are mortgages geared toward low- or middle-income borrowers. FHA mortgages often have lower requirements for credit scores and down payments and are particularly popular for first-time homebuyers.

After more than a year of Federal Reserve hikes, interest rates on home mortgages are the highest they have been in 20 years. On top of that, there’s little indication that the Fed will be cutting rates in the near future, if in fact, it doesn’t hike them higher than the current 5% -5.25% when it meets on June 14.

In past economic cycles, a downturn has traditionally been accompanied by corresponding Federal Reserve rate cuts, giving homeowners who are behind on their mortgage a refinancing option. But with inflation still well above the Fed’s target of 2%, it’s unlikely that mortgage rates are coming down meaningfully any time soon.