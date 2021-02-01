Figo Trupanion Plans Offered 3 1 Illness and Injury Coverage Yes Yes Pre-Existing Conditions Covered No No Deductible Options $100, $250, $500, $750 $0 to $1,000 Reimbursement Options 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% 90% Optional Add-Ons/Riders Veterinary Exam Fees for Accident and Illness Visits Recovery and Complementary Care



Pet Owner Assistance

Figo vs. Trupanion: Coverage

When evaluating any insurance, the first place to look is your coverage options. Figo and Trupanion both feature coverage for dogs and cats, but the way each presents your options is very different.

Figo offers three plans: Essential, Preferred, and Ultimate. Plans all cover an extensive list of annual veterinary needs, including emergency services; hospitalization; and testing and treatment for chronic, hereditary, and congenital conditions, as well as cancer. However, pre-existing conditions are not covered under any plan. Also, Figo doesn’t cover dental cleanings, procedures not related to an accident, or prescription dog food. Depending on your plan, lifetime maximums may apply in addition to annual limits.

The big difference between the Figo plans is the annual coverage limit. When signing up, you can choose between annual deductibles ranging from $100 to $750 and reimbursements of 70% to 100%. Lower deductibles and higher reimbursement levels increase your monthly premium costs.

Trupanion is pet insurance underwritten by American Pet Insurance Company. This insurer has been around for decades and lets you choose your own coverage level on a sliding scale to customize for your budget and needs. For example, a small, one-year-old, male, mixed-breed dog would require a $56.85 monthly payment for a $700 annual deductible or a $171.19 monthly payment for a $0 deductible. You can adjust your deductible in $5 increments and see updated rates as you complete the online application.

Injuries, illnesses, and breed-specific conditions are all covered, but pre-existing conditions are not eligible for coverage. All Trupanion plans cover 90% of eligible costs after meeting your deductible.

Dental illness and preventative dental care are not covered. A lengthy list of other exclusions applies as well. Special limits exist for prescription dog food recommended by a veterinarian.

Both Figo and Trupanion give you the option to buy additional riders or coverage as well. When finding a quote based on information for a small, four-year-old male dog, these additions were offered:

Figo: Veterinary Exam Fees for Accident and Illness Visits: $8.45 per month

Veterinary Exam Fees for Accident and Illness Visits: $8.45 per month Trupanion: Recovery and Complementary Care: $13.19 per month

Recovery and Complementary Care: $13.19 per month Trupanion: Pet Owner Assistance: $4.95 per month

Both companies offer extensive coverage for new conditions, so cost is more likely to be your tiebreaking factor between the two.

Learn more: Read our full Trupanion Pet Insurance Review and Figo Pet Insurance Review.

Figo vs. Trupanion: Enrollment Process

The online enrollment process at both Figo and Trupanion is quick and easy. In both cases, you’ll add information about your pet, sign up and pay, and wait for coverage to begin.

The Figo online enrollment process takes on a fun and light attitude. It’s a process that’s easy to navigate and understand, and coverages and exclusions are clearly laid out during signup. Once you start, there’s a three-day waiting period for accidental injuries, a 14-day waiting period for illnesses, and a six-month waiting period for knee conditions.

At Trupanion, the online experience isn’t quite as modern or friendly, but the essential information is all there. There is a five-day waiting period for injuries and a 30-day waiting period for illnesses.

Overall, both signup processes were clear on costs and easily navigable. But between the two, the Figo signup experience was superior.

Figo vs. Trupanion: Claim Filing

The positive digital experience Figo offers at signup continues through the membership and claims process. You can upload invoices and file claims using the Figo Pet Cloud from your computer, smartphone, or tablet. If you don’t want to file online for any reason, you can also send in a claim by phone, fax, email, or paper mail.

Figo aims to reimburse claims within seven to 10 days in most cases and guarantees a 30-day maximum processing time when additional documentation is required.

At Trupanion, over half of submitted claims are processed in 24 hours or less. That’s pretty impressive. One big benefit is that you don’t always have to pay and get reimbursed. Trupanion works directly with a number of veterinarians and pet hospitals to facilitate a direct payment.

Figo stands out here for a better online claims submission experience, but Trupanion also shines with its direct payment to veterinarians before you even leave the office.

Figo vs. Trupanion: Reviews

Both Figo and Trupanion earn four stars or above at Trustpilot but see differing ratings from other online reviews such as Yelp and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Here’s a snapshot of how customers have rated these pet insurance companies: