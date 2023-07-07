First Solar Gets a $1 Billion Credit Facility, and Shares Take Off

First Solar (FSLR) shares jumped over 4% in early trading on Friday after the solar panel maker said it secured a five-year, $1 billion revolving credit facility.

The company indicated the facility included up to $250 million available for the issuance of letters of credit.

CEO Mark Widmar said that the agreement will provide First Solar with the “financial headroom and flexibility we need, while also balancing our ability to grow in response to demand for our technology.”

The firm has plans to commission a new 3.4-gigawatt (GWDC) manufacturing plant in India this year, add a new 3.5-GWDC factory in Alabama next year, and expand its existing facility in Ohio by 0.9 GWDC by 2026.

With Friday's gains, shares of First Solar are up more than 27% year-to-date.

