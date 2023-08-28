Fisker Rolls Into Three New European Markets

Published August 28, 2023
Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker introduces the all-electric compact hatchback Pear during its inaugural "Product Vision Day" in Huntington Beach, California, on August 3, 2023.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Fisker Inc. (FSR) is expanding its reach as it expands into three new European markets.

Key Takeaways

  • Fisker will begin delivering its electric vehicles to Belgium, Switzerland, and the Netherlands next month.
  • It will use the "lounge" showroom model it recently debuted in the U.S.
  • The new markets allow the company to expand its reach beyond the seven European countries where it already had a presence.

Fisker will begin deliveries in Belgium, Switzerland, and the Netherlands at the end of September, the electric vehicle maker announced Monday.

The market entries will allow Belgian, Swiss and Dutch buyers to take advantage of the direct-sales model Fisker employs elsewhere. In each country, Fisker will "establish both Fisker Lounge locations or delivery and service centers" in major metropolitan areas. Fisker launched its first flagship Lounge showroom just over a week ago in Los Angeles.

"Creating a strong early presence in Europe has always been one of our highest priorities," said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker in the company press release.

The European expansion comes less than four months after Fisker received European Certification and began delivering vehicles in the region. Earlier this month, the company announced three new vehicles, including an all-electric pickup truck.

Fisker was previously available on the European market in Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, beyond its North American presence in the U.S. and Canada.

