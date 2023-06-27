Fixed-rate mortgage averages steady for a second day

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year fixed-rate average has incrementally moved up since sinking last week to a five-week low, adding a cumulative eighth of a percentage point. Monday saw the flagship average tack on another two basis points, raising the average to 7.18%. One month ago, the flagship average climbed to 7.65%, which is estimated to be a 20-year high, but the average has mostly wavered in a lower 7% range since then.

Rates on 15-year loans held steady for a second day Monday, sitting again at 6.43%. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average similarly soared in late May, but not enough to surpass its October 15-year high of 7.03%.

After marching in place for four consecutive days, the jumbo 30-year average finally moved Monday. Subtracting an eighth of a point, the average has dropped to 6.27%. That's below the estimated 14-year high of 6.39%, a level the average has revisited multiple times in June.

Monday's refinancing rates moved very closely in line with new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average added two basis points, the 15-year refi average edged just a basis point higher, and the jumbo 30-year refi average gave up an eighth of a point. The gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates was again 27 basis points Monday.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent May surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.