Ford Cuts Prices on Electric F-150 Citing Improved Production, Battery Costs

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Published July 17, 2023
Ford electric F-150

Spencer Platt / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Ford is cutting prices of its electric F-150 Lightning as it benefits from improved production and lower battery costs.
  • The MSRP for the lowest-priced model is being reduced by almost $10,000.
  • The changes bring the cost down closer to its initial price when launched in 2021.

Ford Motor Company (F) is slashing prices of its popular electric F-150 Lightning pickup, citing improvements in production and lower battery costs.

The company said it’s reducing the cost of its lowest-priced model, the Pro, by $9,979, cutting the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) to $49,995 from $59,974. It is lowering the MSRP of its other models to $9,470 from $6,079.

Ford is benefiting from falling raw materials expenses for its batteries, and it has “continued work on scaling production and cost,” the company said. The company's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan is being upgraded to triple the plant’s annual run rate to a target of 150,000 Lightning this fall, Ford said.

Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer for the Ford Model E division, noted that shortly after the Lightning was launched two years ago, rising material costs, supply constraints, and other factors forced Ford to increase the price of the vehicle. He said the company has continued to work to lower the MSRP and shorten customer wait times, and it can now bring the price of the pickup down closer to what it was initially. 

Shares of Ford Motor Company tumbled close to 5% in early trading on Monday following the news. However, they remained up for the year.

Ford YTD

YCharts
