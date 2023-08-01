Ford Electric F-150 Lightning Plant Reopens as Price Cuts Boost Demand

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 01, 2023
Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan

JEFF KOWALSKY / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Ford restarted its Michigan plant that produces the electric F-150 Lightning after upgrades.
  • The company said the factory can now produce three times more pickups than before.
  • Ford indicated that orders for the Lightning soared after it cut prices by up to $10,000 last month.

Ford Motor Company (F) said the plant that produces its popular electric F-150 Lightning pickup is back in operation, and ready to meet rising demand.

Ford had shut down its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan for six months for retooling and expansion. It noted that by the fall, the factory will be able to manufacture the Lightning at an annual rate of 150,000, triple its former output.

The company said the increase is needed because recent price cuts have led to a six-fold increase in customer orders and a three-fold jump in web traffic. Last month, Ford slashed the cost of its lowest-priced Lightning, the Pro, by almost $10,000, and reduced prices on other models as well, although they remained above 2021 launch prices. 

The carmaker added that by expanding capacity at the Rouge facility, Ford has the opportunity to increase the number of trim levels offered across its Lightning lineup, which customers have indicated they wanted. 

The company also said that it is ramping up battery pack and EV power unit production to match the new truck output.

Shares of Ford Motor Company climbed 1.5% on Tuesday after the news.

F

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Ford Motor Company. "FORD RESTARTS EXPANDED ROUGE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CENTER; F-150 LIGHTNING PRODUCTION CAPACITY TRIPLED BY THIS FALL."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description