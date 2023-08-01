Ford Electric F-150 Lightning Plant Reopens as Price Cuts Boost Demand

Key Takeaways Ford restarted its Michigan plant that produces the electric F-150 Lightning after upgrades.

The company said the factory can now produce three times more pickups than before.

Ford indicated that orders for the Lightning soared after it cut prices by up to $10,000 last month.

Ford Motor Company (F) said the plant that produces its popular electric F-150 Lightning pickup is back in operation, and ready to meet rising demand.

Ford had shut down its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan for six months for retooling and expansion. It noted that by the fall, the factory will be able to manufacture the Lightning at an annual rate of 150,000, triple its former output.

The company said the increase is needed because recent price cuts have led to a six-fold increase in customer orders and a three-fold jump in web traffic. Last month, Ford slashed the cost of its lowest-priced Lightning, the Pro, by almost $10,000, and reduced prices on other models as well, although they remained above 2021 launch prices.

The carmaker added that by expanding capacity at the Rouge facility, Ford has the opportunity to increase the number of trim levels offered across its Lightning lineup, which customers have indicated they wanted.

The company also said that it is ramping up battery pack and EV power unit production to match the new truck output.

Shares of Ford Motor Company climbed 1.5% on Tuesday after the news.

