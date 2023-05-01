Ford Motor Co. (F) the third-largest U.S. automaker by market value, will probably report an increase in revenue on the back of higher sales, especially in the U.S., showing that the company may have moved past supply-chain constraints that hurt its financial performance last year.

Key Takeaways: Ford is expected to report higher revenue for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Global unit sales are forecast to be up 9%, on the strength of a 15% growth in North America.

Earnings per share are expected to drop slightly to 37 cents a share, after the company’s expenses likely rose by 15%.



Ford is set to report revenues of $39.1 billion, up 13% from the $34.4 billion in revenues it brought in during the 2022 first quarter, according to estimates compiled by Visible Alpha. It would be Ford's fourth straight quarter of rising revenue. Ford is expecting to report growth of more than 9% worldwide in vehicles it sold, led by 15% growth in North America sales.

The company’s expenses also were higher, up 15% over last year, the first time the company’s first quarter expenses have risen since 2018. Ford is likely to say its net income for the first quarter was $1.5 billion, versus a $3.1 billion net loss it suffered in the first quarter of 2022 on account of its investment in electric carmaker Rivian (RIVN).

Its earnings per share in the first quarter are expected to be off by about 4% when it reports profits of 37 cents a share, a penny lower than last year.

Ford’s 2022 fourth quarter earnings report came in below expectations, with the company attributing the year’s lower revenue in part to supply-chain issues that resulted in higher costs and lower-than-expected volumes. Ford’s 2022 first quarter revenues were lower than the previous year, but the company went on to post higher year-over-year revenue for the next three consecutive quarters.