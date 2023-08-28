Foreclosures at 15-Month Low, Serious Delinquencies on the Decline

By
Allison Landa
Landa Headshot
Full Bio
Allison Landa is a longtime business writer whose work on real estate, personal finance, and insurance have appeared in multiple publications including Parents, Business Insider, The Washington Post, and The Guardian US. She is the author of BEARDED LADY, a memoir.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 28, 2023
Foreclosures hit their lowest point on record last year, putting more pressure on the low-inventory housing market.

Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Foreclosure activity has hit its lowest level in 15 months, while serious delinquencies continue to fall.

Key Takeaways

  • The national delinquency rate was up 9 basis points in July, but down 12 basis points year-over-year and within 12 basis points of March’s record low.
  • Serious delinquencies were at the lowest level since before the Great Financial Crisis's housing market peak and down 26% year-over-year. 
  • 90+ day delinquencies fell by 0.6%.

That's according to a new report released this week from real estate data company Black Knight. With the national delinquency rate hovering just above March’s record low and serious delinquencies at their lowest level since before the Great Financial Crisis of 2007-08. Moreover, loans in active foreclosure were down to 220,000, remaining 63,000 (-22%) lower than the level in February 2020 just prior to the onset of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the 26,300 foreclosure starts in July were 4% less than the average number of such activity over the preceding year and just less than 40% below pre-pandemic levels. Prepayment activity briefly rose under 7%, wrapping up July at 6.88% with prepayments still down 28% year-over-year. 

The top five states by 90+ days delinquent percentage were Mississippi (2.17%), Louisiana (1.78%), Alabama (1.49%), Arkansas (1.27%), and Georgia (1.22%).

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Black Knight. "Foreclosure Inventory Hits Lowest Level in 15 Months, While Serious Delinquencies Continue To Decline."

Open a New Bank Account
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Sponsor
Name
Description