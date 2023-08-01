U.S. homebuying by foreign entities for the year ending in March was the lowest since 2009, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) found.

Key Takeaways A survey by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) found that foreign purchases of U.S. homes fell to their lowest since 2009.

International buyers bought $53.3 billion worth of U.S. residential real estate during the 12-month period ending in March, a decline of 9.6% from the previous year.

Florida, California, and Texas were the top destinations for foreign buyers.

All-cash offers were more common among foreign buyers, accounting for 42% of transactions by foreigners, compared to 26% for all buyers.

International buyers bought $53.3 billion worth of U.S. residential real estate during the 12-month period ending in March, a decline of 9.6% from the previous year. Foreign purchases of existing homes slipped 14.6% to 84,600, the lowest since 2009.

Meanwhile, affordability continued its downward trend. The average price of a new home for sale was almost $640,000, while the median was just under $400,000. Both figures were the highest ever recorded in NAR's survey.

"Sharply lower housing inventory in the U.S. and higher borrowing costs across the world have dented international buyers for two straight years," said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.

However, Yun noted the post-pandemic resurgence in international travel "could bring more foreign transactions in the coming months and years."

The top five countries of origin among foreign home buyers were China, Mexico, Canada, India, and Columbia.

Yun emphasized a rebound in sales by Chinese buyers after the country relaxed its strict COVID-19 lockdowns that hampered the shutdown of large parts of China's economy last year and said sales by Indian buyers could be boosted by strong GDP growth in India.

Among U.S. states, Florida was the top destination for foreign home purchases, accounting for 23% of the total. California and Texas tied for second at 12% each. North Carolina, Arizona, and Illinois each accounted for 4%.

Foreign buyers were also more likely to pay for real estate through cash, with all-cash offers accounting for 42% of transactions, compared to 26% for all buyers. At 52%, the share was higher still for foreign buyers not residing in the U.S. Canadian and Chinese buyers were the most likely to make all-cash offers, with 51% and 47% doing so, respectively.

Rising Interest Rates, Lower Inventory

A combination of rising mortgage rates, driven by the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, and low affordability have put the brakes on the housing market since early last year. After falling to record lows early in the pandemic, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has surged to a 20-year high near 7%, according to Freddie Mac.

Meanwhile, inventory levels have fallen as homeowners who locked in low rates during the pandemic were reluctant to sell. At 1.08 million, the supply of existing homes for sale in June was not far above a recent low set in December.