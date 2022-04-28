The White House announced on Tuesday that it has expanded several programs to provide second-chance opportunities to those who have been incarcerated. These programs are designed to provide a way for rehabilitation and redemption and to potentially reduce future crime.

The strategy includes bolstering job training and reentry plans in federal prisons, workforce grant funding, expediting restoration of veterans benefits, improved educational opportunities and more.

Key Takeaways The White House has released a fact sheet covering its plan to help rehabilitate formerly incarcerated citizens.

The plan includes steps to make the reentry process after release go more smoothly and to make it easier for the formerly incarcerated to find jobs, obtain an education and more.

The plan also includes job training in federal prisons to help inmates prepare for their release.

Biden Administration Offers a Comprehensive Plan for Formerly Incarcerated Citizens

The Biden administration has laid out its plans to help formerly incarcerated citizens get the opportunities they need for rehabilitation and redemption, with the hopes that it can help them avoid returning to crime.

The comprehensive plan is a multi-pronged approach that encompasses job training, educational opportunities and more. Here's a summary of what the administration plans to do:

Provide a six-month six-month window post-release for people to apply for Medicare.

Expand the Second Chance Pell Initiative established in 2015 to provide Pell Grants to formerly incarcerated students.

Give the formerly incarcerated a fresh start on federal loan default to make it easier for them to access Pell Grants.

Review existing housing regulations and provide guidance on how the Department of Housing and Urban Development can increase inclusivity and housing opportunities for people with arrest and conviction records.

Establish a partnership between the Department of Justice and the Department of Labor to provide job skills training and individualized employment and reentry plans for people incarcerated in federal prisons.

Provide grants that offer education and training, paid work experience, mentorship and leadership development for justice-involved youth and young adults.

Provide grants that offer job training, pre-apprenticeship programs, digital literacy training and pre-release and post-release career counseling for justice-involved adults.

Remove barriers to SBA loans based on irrelevant criminal history.

Remove barriers to federal employment for formerly incarcerated candidates.

Expand access to jobs in the Department of Transportation for formerly incarcerated people and historically marginalized communities.

Expedite the restoration of benefits for veterans and connect them with reentry services.

Provide more resources to employers on existing incentives, including tax credits and free bonding programs.

The announcement came during Second Chance Month, which was established in 2017 and creates awareness about the need to support people who were formerly incarcerated as they re-enter society.

