FTC Chair Lina Khan Suggests Big Tech Crackdown Could Continue, Despite Setbacks

Speaking at an event hosted by The Economic Club of New York, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan addressed the agency’s recent setbacks in court, and suggested that its crackdown against big tech could continue.

While the FTC under Khan has filed more cases than her predecessors, it's just a small fraction of the thousands of filings the agency receives each year.

Lina Khan was appointed as FTC chair in June 2021, and she has been distinguished by her strong stance against monopolies and tough approach toward Big Tech.

In a Q&A session, Khan addressed questions regarding the agency’s setbacks in court, including its unsuccessful attempt to block Meta Platforms’ (META) acquisition of virtual reality headset maker Within. Asked whether the agency would modify its approach after recent court losses, Khan clarified that the agency had lost only two cases in federal court, out of "anywhere between 13 and 20, depending on how you count."

"In the scheme of our merger enforcement program, losing two is okay," Khan said. "We only bring cases that we should win, and know we can win."

Despite the agency’s more stringent approach to antitrust policy under Khan, it still pursues just a small fraction of the companies that file. "In any given year, the antitrust agencies get between 1,500 and 3,000 merger filings," Khan said. "Of that number, 98% go through without any second questions asked by the agencies."

Khan pointed out that "even in cases where we didn’t win the preliminary injunction, we got clarification on case law," referring specifically to the agency’s lawsuit against Meta Platforms. That case referenced a legal doctrine that hadn’t been applied for decades, amid a constantly evolving technological marketplace.

Asked whether the FTC has an implicit aversion to big business, Khan clarified that statutes as defined by federal law—not philosophy—guide the agency’s mission, and that the nature of existing antitrust law favors competition over monopolies.

"The statutes don’t necessarily prohibit being a monopoly—they only prohibit becoming a monopoly through illegal tactics," Khan said. "If we are seeing concentration [within an industry], to what extent is it a product of firms being 'better' in business, versus engaging in anti-competitive tactics—which I think is a really important question."

Khan was appointed as FTC chair in June 2021, and at age 32 became one of the agency’s youngest chairs. Khan rose to fame four years earlier while still a student at Yale Law School, where she published a paper titled Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox, in which she argued that that the existing antirust framework in the U.S. did not properly account for the rise of ecommerce and platform-based business models such as Amazon (AMZN), which in recent years have gained tremendous market share.

As FTC chair, Khan has been distinguished by her strong stance against monopolies, and has criticized her predecessors for what she viewed as an overly lenient and hands-off approach to antitrust policy. During her tenure, she has aggressively gone after big tech companies like Apple (AAPL), Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms, and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) in an effort to protect consumers and prevent the industry from further consolidating.