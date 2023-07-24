FTC Chair Lina Khan Suggests Big Tech Crackdown Could Continue, Despite Setbacks

Speaking at an event in New York, the FTC Chair addressed the agency’s recent court losses

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is a staff writer for Investopedia, focusing on breaking news stories, earnings previews, and company-specific insights and analysis. Previously, he was an associate editor for Investopedia's earned media team, where he covered the New York City Recovery Index and Economy Tracker, the weekly "What to Expect" markets preview, The Investopedia Express and Green Investor podcast transcripts, and the Term of the Day newsletter.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 24, 2023
FTC Chair Lina Khan

Michael M. Santiago / Staff / Getty Images

Speaking at an event hosted by The Economic Club of New York, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan addressed the agency’s recent setbacks in court, and suggested that its crackdown against big tech could continue.

Key Takeaways

  • Speaking at an event in New York City, FTC Chair Lina Khan addressed the agency’s recent setbacks in court, and suggested that its crackdown against big tech could continue.
  • While the FTC under Khan has filed more cases than her predecessors, it's just a small fraction of the thousands of filings the agency receives each year.
  • Lina Khan was appointed as FTC chair in June 2021, and she has been distinguished by her strong stance against monopolies and tough approach toward Big Tech.

In a Q&A session, Khan addressed questions regarding the agency’s setbacks in court, including its unsuccessful attempt to block Meta Platforms’ (META) acquisition of virtual reality headset maker Within. Asked whether the agency would modify its approach after recent court losses, Khan clarified that the agency had lost only two cases in federal court, out of "anywhere between 13 and 20, depending on how you count."

"In the scheme of our merger enforcement program, losing two is okay," Khan said. "We only bring cases that we should win, and know we can win."

Despite the agency’s more stringent approach to antitrust policy under Khan, it still pursues just a small fraction of the companies that file. "In any given year, the antitrust agencies get between 1,500 and 3,000 merger filings," Khan said. "Of that number, 98% go through without any second questions asked by the agencies."

Khan pointed out that "even in cases where we didn’t win the preliminary injunction, we got clarification on case law," referring specifically to the agency’s lawsuit against Meta Platforms. That case referenced a legal doctrine that hadn’t been applied for decades, amid a constantly evolving technological marketplace.

Asked whether the FTC has an implicit aversion to big business, Khan clarified that statutes as defined by federal law—not philosophy—guide the agency’s mission, and that the nature of existing antitrust law favors competition over monopolies.

"The statutes don’t necessarily prohibit being a monopoly—they only prohibit becoming a monopoly through illegal tactics," Khan said. "If we are seeing concentration [within an industry], to what extent is it a product of firms being 'better' in business, versus engaging in anti-competitive tactics—which I think is a really important question."

Khan was appointed as FTC chair in June 2021, and at age 32 became one of the agency’s youngest chairs. Khan rose to fame four years earlier while still a student at Yale Law School, where she published a paper titled Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox, in which she argued that that the existing antirust framework in the U.S. did not properly account for the rise of ecommerce and platform-based business models such as Amazon (AMZN), which in recent years have gained tremendous market share.

As FTC chair, Khan has been distinguished by her strong stance against monopolies, and has criticized her predecessors for what she viewed as an overly lenient and hands-off approach to antitrust policy. During her tenure, she has aggressively gone after big tech companies like Apple (AAPL), Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms, and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) in an effort to protect consumers and prevent the industry from further consolidating.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Economic Club of New York. "Upcoming Events."

  2. Federal Trade Commission. "Lina M. Khan: Chair."

  3. The Yale Law Journal. "Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox (January 2017)."

Open a New Bank Account
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Sponsor
Name
Description