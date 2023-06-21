FTC Charges Amazon With Illegal Practices Related to Prime Memberships

By
Bill McColl
Published June 21, 2023
Amazon Prime Member Deal sign

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • The FTC accused Amazon of duping customers into entering Prime memberships, and making it hard to cancel.
  • Regulators said Amazon's actions cost consumers "significant money."
  • The FTC asked the court to force Amazon to stop the practices and pay a fine.

U.S. regulators filed a court complaint against Amazon (AMZN) on Wednesday, claiming the online retailer engaged in a yearslong effort to get customers to sign up for its Prime membership without their consent, and made it difficult for them to cancel subscriptions.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said that the company used “manipulative, coercive, or deceptive user-interface designs known as ‘dark patterns’ to trick consumers into enrolling in automatically-renewing Prime subscriptions.”

It also accused Amazon of complicating the process for Prime subscribers to cancel their memberships, and that company officials slowed or rejected changes that would have made that easier because those changes would have “adversely affected Amazon’s bottom line.”

FTC Chair Lina Khan said Amazon “tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions,” which both frustrated users and cost them “significant money.” She added that these “manipulative tactics” harm consumers and law-abiding businesses.

The FTC asked the federal court in the Western District of Washington to force Amazon to cease the practices and award monetary damages. Amazon did not immediately respond to the complaint.

The legal challenge came on the same day Amazon announced its popular "Prime Day" sale would be held on July 11 and 12.

AMZN YTD

YCharts
