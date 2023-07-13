FTC Investigating ChatGPT Regarding Accuracy and Consumer Protections

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has opened an investigation into OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, questioning its data accuracy and consumer protections.

Key Takeaways The FTC launched an investigation into OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The agency seeks information regarding inaccurate data and consumer protections.

The debate will likely continue to rage over the safety and regulation of AI platforms.

The FTC sent a letter to OpenAI seeking records related to its risk management practices, according to reports by The Washington Post. The move is the first regulatory action against the platform since the agency said it would monitor AI technologies closely to see how they align with existing consumer protection laws. The focus of the FTC's investigation is reportedly to determine whether OpenAI “has engaged in unfair or deceptive practices" with regard to the reputational risk of consumers.



Last week, the actress, comedian, and writer Sarah Silverman filed a class action lawsuit against OpenAI and Meta, alongside two other authors. The claimants say the tech companies are using copyrighted artists' work as material to train their Large Language Models (LLM).

In June, a public interest law firm filed a suit against OpenAI in a California federal court, alleging OpenAI engages in "unlawful and harmful conduct in developing, marketing, and operating their AI products, which use stolen private information from hundreds of millions of internet users without their informed consent or knowledge."

Both cases are part of a debate over whether artificial intelligence technology is crossing the line with copyrighted material, which Congress brought up when OpenAI CEO Sam Altman appeared before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee in May.

Altman told Congress that content owners should receive a "significant upside benefit" when their works are used to create chatbot outputs.

The FTC issued a report to Congress in June 2022 warning over the use of artificial intelligence to combat "online harms." The agency cited inaccuracy, bias, and commercial surveillance as reasons to be wary of adopting the new technologies.

Debate continues to rage over artificial intelligence after Microsoft's (MSFT) integration of ChatGPT this year saw chatbots become mainstream, with other tech firms such as Alphabet (GOOGL) and Baidu (BIDU) racing to compete with their own LLM offerings. The European Union is set to vote soon on an AI regulatory framework, but the U.S. has not yet dedicated the resources required to tackle the complexity of policing the nascent technology.

News of the FTC's investigation comes one day after Elon Musk announced the launch of a new company, xAI. Musk has been a critic of ChatGPT and said he wanted to launch a rival "TruthGPT," citing the inaccuracy and bias of the platform.