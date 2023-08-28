Horizon Therapeutics Shares Surge As FTC Postpones Challenge to Merger

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is a staff writer for Investopedia, focusing on breaking news stories, earnings previews, and company-specific insights and analysis. Previously, he was an associate editor for Investopedia's earned media team, where he covered the New York City Recovery Index and Economy Tracker, the weekly "What to Expect" markets preview, The Investopedia Express and Green Investor podcast transcripts, and the Term of the Day newsletter.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 28, 2023
Horizon Therapeutics logo

NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) shares jumped more than 5.5% in early trading Monday after the FTC said it would suspend its challenge to Amgen's (AMGN) acquisition of the drug maker.

Key Takeaways

  • Horizon Therapeutics shares jumped more than 5.5% in early trading Monday after the FTC said it would suspend its challenge to Amgen's acquisition of the drug maker.
  • The FTC initially filed a lawsuit against Amgen's takeover of Horizon on May 16, alleging that Amgen could leverage the latter's portfolio of life-saving drugs for anti-competitive practices.
  • The challenge reflects the FTC's tougher approach to antitrust policy under Chair Lina Khan, who has aggressively gone after mergers and acquisitions considered anticompetitive.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said late Friday it is pausing its effort to stop Amgen's $27.8 billion purchase of Horizon Therapeutics, which was initiated on the grounds that a merger could limit competition in the marketplace for life-saving drugs used to treat two critical illnesses. The pause is in effect until Sept. 18.

In a rare effort to stop a pharmaceutical merger, the FTC filed a lawsuit against Amgen's takeover of Horizon on May 16, alleging that Amgen could leverage the latter's portfolio of drugs used to treat thyroid eye disease and chronic refractory gout—which have no competition in the marketplace—to pressure insurance companies and hospitals to favor these products over potential competitors, specifically through preferred placement on insurers and pharmacies' list of covered medications. The result would be less innovation, substantially higher drug prices, and reduced patient access to life-saving drugs.

Amgen has challenged the FTC's lawsuit, saying in a press release that its acquisition "will bring significant benefits to patients suffering from very serious rare diseases in the U.S. and around the world." The company is scheduled to argue with the FTC in a Chicago federal court next month, and both parties can settle in the interim.

The challenge reflects the FTC's tougher approach to antitrust policy under Chair Lina Khan, who took the helm in 2021. Under her tenure, the FTC has aggressively gone after mergers and acquisitions it considers anticompetitive, zeroing in on big tech companies like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL). Most recently, the FTC unsuccessfully sought to block Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard and withdrew its effort in July.

Horizon Therapeutics shares have fallen just under 1% so far this year, with those of Amgen down 2%. They've performed roughly in line with the broader S&P 500 Health care sector, down 1% year-to-date.

Horizon (HZNP), Amgen (AMGN) YTD Return

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. U.S. Federal Trade Commission. "Order Withdrawing Matter From Adjudication (Signed 8/23/2023)."

  2. U.S. Federal Trade Commission. "FTC Sues to Block Biopharmaceutical Giant Amgen from Acquisition That Would Entrench Monopoly Drugs Used to Treat Two Serious Illnesses."

  3. Amgen Inc. "AMGEN RESPONDS TO FTC ACTION RE: PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF HORIZON THERAPEUTICS."

  4. The Wall Street Journal. "FTC Pauses Challenge to Amgen’s $27.8 Billion Deal for Horizon Therapeutics."

  5. U.S. Federal Trade Commission. "Microsoft/Activision Blizzard, In the Matter of."
Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description