FTC Urges Court To Overturn Ruling It Says Enables ‘Whites Only’ Signs

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has weighed in supporting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in a legal battle to reinstate an anti-redlining rule that was struck down by a federal court in February, arguing that a federal court had erroneously opened the door for lenders to hang up “Whites only” signs.

The FTC filed an “amicus” brief with the 7th Court of Appeals Thursday supporting the CFPB in seeking to reverse a lower court ruling that invalidated a rule prohibiting lenders from discouraging applicants based on race. The legal battle revolves around the CFPB’s attempts to punish a Chicago company for discouraging Black people from applying for mortgages.

A federal court had tossed out a CFPB regulation that said lenders can’t discourage applications based on race, a ruling that the FTC said enabled blatant prejudice.

“If affirmed, the lower court’s decision would have profoundly negative consequences,” the FTC argued in the legal brief. “Creditors would be emboldened to engage in flagrant forms of discrimination so long as that conduct occurred prior to the filing of an application—such as hanging a ‘Whites only’ sign in a creditor’s window, or adopting an official policy of turning away on sight every Black customer to walk in the door.”

In a lawsuit filed in 2020, The CFPB, the government’s financial consumer watchdog agency, accused Townstone Financial, Inc., a Chicago-based nonbank mortgage lender and broker, and its owner, Barry Sturner, of violating the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) by discouraging Black people from applying for home loans.



On a company marketing radio show, Townstone’s CEO referred to a Jewel-Osco grocery store in a majority-Black neighborhood as “Jungle Jewel,” and on another occasion said “You drive very fast” through a majority-Black city, among other inflammatory comments, according to court filings by the CFPB.



Lawyers representing Townstone said in a website post that the comments were racially neutral, and that the CFPB was trying to suppress free speech.



In February, a federal court in Illinois ruled that the ECOA, a landmark civil rights law from 1974, only applied to people who have already applied for mortgages, and that the CFPB didn’t have the authority to make rules about discouraging prospective applicants. The bureau appealed the decision.