FTC Urges Court To Overturn Ruling It Says Enables ‘Whites Only’ Signs

By
Diccon Hyatt
Diccon Hyatt
Full Bio
Diccon Hyatt is an experienced financial and economics reporter who has covered the pandemic-era economy in hundreds of stories over the past two years. He's written hundreds of stories breaking down complex financial topics in plainspoken language, emphasizing the impact that economic currents would have on individuals' finances and the market. He's also worked at The Balance, U.S. 1, Community News Service and the Middletown Transcript.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 22, 2023
Sign on Doorway for the Federal Trade Commission in Washington D.C. in raised lettering

LD / Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has weighed in supporting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in a legal battle to reinstate an anti-redlining rule that was struck down by a federal court in February, arguing that a federal court had erroneously opened the door for lenders to hang up “Whites only” signs.

Key Takeaways

  • The Federal Trade Commission is supporting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in a legal battle to reinstate an anti-redlining rule.
  • The regulators argue that the rule struck down by a federal court in February, erroneously opened the door for lenders to hang up “Whites only” signs.
  • The lawsuit revolves around the CFPB’s attempts to punish a Chicago company for discouraging Black people from applying for mortgages.

The FTC filed an “amicus” brief with the 7th Court of Appeals Thursday supporting the CFPB in seeking to reverse a lower court ruling that invalidated a rule prohibiting lenders from discouraging applicants based on race. The legal battle revolves around the CFPB’s attempts to punish a Chicago company for discouraging Black people from applying for mortgages. 

A federal court had tossed out a CFPB regulation that said lenders can’t discourage applications based on race, a ruling that the FTC said enabled blatant prejudice.

“If affirmed, the lower court’s decision would have profoundly negative consequences,” the FTC argued in the legal brief. “Creditors would be emboldened to engage in flagrant forms of discrimination so long as that conduct occurred prior to the filing of an application—such as hanging a ‘Whites only’ sign in a creditor’s window, or adopting an official policy of turning away on sight every Black customer to walk in the door.” 

In a lawsuit filed in 2020, The CFPB, the government’s financial consumer watchdog agency, accused Townstone Financial, Inc., a Chicago-based nonbank mortgage lender and broker, and its owner, Barry Sturner, of violating the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) by discouraging Black people from applying for home loans.

On a company marketing radio show, Townstone’s CEO referred to a Jewel-Osco grocery store in a majority-Black neighborhood as “Jungle Jewel,” and on another occasion said “You drive very fast” through a majority-Black city, among other inflammatory comments, according to court filings by the CFPB. 

Lawyers representing Townstone said in a website post that the comments were racially neutral, and that the CFPB was trying to suppress free speech.

In February, a federal court in Illinois ruled that the ECOA, a landmark civil rights law from 1974, only applied to people who have already applied for mortgages, and that the CFPB didn’t have the authority to make rules about discouraging prospective applicants. The bureau appealed  the decision.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Federal Trade Commission. "FTC Files Amicus Brief in CFPB Action Opposing Efforts to Weaken Equal Credit Opportunity Act."

  2. Federal Trade Commission. "Brief For The Federal Trade Commission As Amicus Curiae In Support of Appellant and Reversal."

  3. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. "Townstone Financial, Inc. and Barry Sturner."

  4. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. "CFPB vs. Townstone; Complaint."

  5. The Bopp Law Firm. "Townstone Financial, Inc. Fact Sheet in Response to CFPB Lawsuit."

  6. United States District Court For The Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division. "Memorandum Opinion and Order."

Open a New Bank Account
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Sponsor
Name
Description