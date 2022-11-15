FTX May Owe Over 1 Million Creditors

By
Kathleen Marshall
Kathleen Marshall
Full Bio
Kathleen Marshall has over 25 years of writing and editing experience. She is a member of the Blockchain Council and is a certified cryptocurrency expert.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published November 15, 2022
Sam Bankman-Fried sitting down in front of Congress

Alex Wong - Getty Images

FTX may have over 1 million creditors, according to a recent court filing that shed light on the crypto exchange's bankruptcy.

Key Takeways

  • In an updated filing on Tuesday, FTX's lawyers said the crypto exchange might have more than one million creditors.
  • FTX is working with dozens of federal, state, and international regulators.
  • Authorities are demanding better crypto regulatory frameworks amid the crisis.

Assets Being Reorganized

According to the filing on Tuesday, FTX’s legal team, Alvarez & Marsal, is in contact with dozens of state, federal, and international regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Justice Department, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. As part of the company's bankruptcy processes, FTX's new CEO, John J. Ray III, is working with legal, cybersecurity, and forensic advisors.

Learning From The Meltdown

After FTX's collapse, the popular adage, "Not your keys, not your crypto," is gaining traction on Twitter. It means that crypto investors can only be sure of their holdings if they store them in a wallet they control. 

Investors' wallets and keys were held by FTX, which means access to funds depended on the exchange's ability to send money. Now that FTX has collapsed, investors have lost access to their funds. This is why cold wallets, where cryptocurrency tokens are stored offline, are recommended for storing cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, regulators worldwide are stressing the need to have a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency. Recently, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX crypto empire reinforced her belief that digital assets require "very careful regulation."

The Bottom Line

FTX's downfall has shocked many in the crypto world and led to calls for increased regulation. Over the past week, FTT, the native token of FTX, has dropped by 94%, trading at $1.95, while Bitcoin has fallen by 11%, hovering around $16,000.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. US Bankruptcy Court. "Case 22-11068-JTD  Doc 9  Filed 11/14/22"

  2. Twitter. ''Not your keys, not your crypto''

  3. Bloomberg. ''FTX Debacle Shows Need for Crypto Regulation, Yellen Says''
  4. CoinMarketCap. ''Today's Cryptocurrency Prices by Market Cap''
Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description