GameStop Shares Sink After the Retailer Fires CEO, Elevates Ryan Cohen

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 08, 2023
GameStop

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • GameStop fired CEO Matthey Furlong and elevated activist investor Ryan Cohen to executive chair.
  • GameStop posted its first profit in two years in the fourth quarter of 2022, but returned to losses in the first three months of 2023 as sales fell.
  • Cohen said he would focus on capital allocation and overseeing management.

GameStop (GME) shares plunged after the electronics retailer fired CEO Matthew Furlong and named activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen as executive chair as sales fell. 

GameStop said Cohen would assume his new position immediately, and be responsible for capital allocation and overseeing management. GameStop indicated in a separate regulatory filing that Furlong was let go “without cause.” It noted that Mark Robinson, the company’s general counsel, was appointed as the new principal executive officer. 

Cohen, the founder of Chewy (CHWY) and head of investment firm RC Ventures, took his first stake in GameStop in 2020, and in January 2021 he and two other former Chewy executives became members of the board. His involvement in the company was considered a key factor in fueling the meme stock craze of 2020 and early 2021, with GameStop widely regarded as the first meme stock. 

Furlong became CEO in June 2021 as the firm was in the midst of a turnaround plan. The company posted its first profit in two years in the fourth quarter, but returned to losses in the first three months of this year as sales fell. GameStop reported a first quarter loss of $0.17, with revenue falling 10.3% to $1.24 billion.

“We remain convinced that GameStop is doomed, with declining physical software sales and a shift of sales to subscription services and digital downloads sealing its fate,” said Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, in a note on Thursday.

GameStop shares were down 18% on Thursday as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

GameStop YTD chart

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. GameStop. "GameStop Announces Election of Ryan Cohen as Executive Chairman."

  2. GameStop. "QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description