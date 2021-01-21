Key Takeaways Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $0.09 vs. $0.21 in Q4 FY 2019.

Renewable energy revenue is expected to rise slightly YOY.

COVID-19 has hit GE's total revenue hard, including its aviation business.

General Electric Co. (GE) has been hobbled by a string of steep quarterly earnings declines due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus hit as GE already was in the middle of a major turnaround effort after years of crisis, selling several core businesses and betting much of its future on the aviation industry. But air travel has been decimated by the pandemic.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ And GE's aviation unit, usually its most profitable business, has been hammered.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Investors will be focused on whether GE's financial results show some improvement when the company reports earnings on January 26, 2021 for Q4 FY 2020.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ The news may not be good. Analysts expect continuing sharp declines in adjusted earnings per share (EPS), though these declines may be less severe than in recent quarters.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Investors also will focus on revenue at GE's renewable energy unit, a key business that has exhibited strong growth in recent years. It's also poised to benefit as the Biden administration implements a series of major initiatives to address climate change. In the short term, analysts estimate that GE's renewable energy revenue will stall in Q4 FY 2020, posting virtually no growth.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Shares of GE have lagged the broader market over the past year. Prior to the pandemic-induced market crash in early 2020, GE had been outperforming. The stock initially rebounded with the market in late March, but then it retreated, reaching a low for the year in mid-May. It was not until around the end of September that the stock began to stage a sustained comeback and has significantly narrowed the performance gap. Shares of GE have provided a total return of -1.8% over the past 12 months, well below the S&P 500's total return of 16.0%.

Source: TradingView.

The company's stock continued to trend higher following its Q3 FY 2020 earnings report. While adjusted EPS plunged 60.2% compared to the year-ago quarter, the positive earnings were an improvement from the loss posted in the previous quarter. Revenue fell 16.9%, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of YOY declines.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ GE said that the pandemic inflicted the most damage on its Aviation segment and its aircraft leasing business within its Capital segment.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

GE's Q2 FY 2020 results were a low point, which weighed on its stock. The company posted an adjusted loss per share of $0.15, its first loss in at least 15 quarters. Revenue fell 24.2%, the largest decline in at least 14 quarters.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ The aviation unit, which produces jet engines for Boeing Co. (BA) and Airbus SE (EADSY), also posted a loss. The unit had to cut jobs amid plunging orders.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Analysts are forecasting more declines in Q4 FY 2020. Adjusted EPS is expected to sink 55.3% YOY, a significant fall but not as severe as the previous quarter. Revenue is expected to fall 16.4%, which would make it the tenth consecutive quarter of YOY declines. For full-year FY 2020, adjusted EPS is expected to plummet 93.5%, its biggest annual decline in at least five years. Annual revenue is expected to shrink 16.4%.﻿﻿﻿﻿