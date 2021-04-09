Gemini vs. Coinbase: Which Should You Choose?

Crypto Exchange Platforms Gemini Coinbase Main platform features Beginner-friendly and secure interface, multiple buying and selling options, and ability to earn interest on stored crypto User-friendly platform designed for beginners, supports withdrawal to PayPal, and ways to earn crypto Fees 0.50% per trade plus a fixed fee for trades under $200 or 1.49% for trades over $200, 3.49% debit or credit card purchase 0.50% per trade, 3.99% for credit card purchases, and 1.49% for Coinbase wallet or bank account purchases Number of cryptocurrencies supported 33 51 Security features Two-step verification, FDIC-insured USD balances up to $250,000, Gemini Wallet digital insurance, U2F security with a hardware key, and cold storage Two-step verification, FDIC-insured USD balances up to $250,000, cold storage, AES-256 digital wallet encryption, multi-signature wallets, and cold storage Types of transactions supported Buy, sell, trade, deposit, and withdraw Buy, sell, exchange, send, withdraw, and receive Maximum daily trading amount $500 Limits vary based on your payment method and region

Gemini vs. Coinbase: Features

Both platforms are suitable for beginner users, with straightforward user interfaces (UI), user-friendly mobile apps, and simple trading options. You’ll also get a digital hot wallet with Gemini and Coinbase and a nice selection of informational resources. But, each exchange offers some unique features.

Gemini features consist of:

The Gemini Earn program: Customers in all 50 states can earn interest on their net balance of certain crypto coins at a varying interest rate. Currently, Dai (DAI), and Filecoin (FIL) offer a 7.4% annual percentage yield (APY).

Customers in all 50 states can earn interest on their net balance of certain crypto coins at a varying interest rate. Currently, Dai (DAI), and Filecoin (FIL) offer a 7.4% annual percentage yield (APY). Third-party integrations: Gemini provides public API keys so you can connect other software tools, making Gemini an excellent option for fund managers or other institutional traders.

Gemini provides public API keys so you can connect other software tools, making Gemini an excellent option for fund managers or other institutional traders. Gemini Pay: Gemini has teamed up with more than 30,000 retailers allowing you to pay for purchases using your Gemini account and stored cryptocurrency.

On Coinbase, beginner investors appreciate features, such as:

The ability to earn crypto while learning about investing via short videos

A watchlist feature to see price histories or receive alerts when prices go up or down

The built-in newsfeed with regular updates about the cryptocurrency market

Users can contribute to the Proof of Stake (PoS) network to earn an income on assets

The ability to deposit funds from altcoin sales to PayPal

Gemini vs. Coinbase: Supported Currencies

Gemini and Coinbase accept fiat currencies. Gemini supports seven types: USD, AUD, CAD, EUR, GBP, SGD, and HKD, while Coinbase supports three: USD, GBP, and EUR. However, Coinbase offers 18 more altcoins than Gemini does. For instance, you can’t purchase Dash, EOS, Cardano (ADA), and Ethereum Classic (ETC) on Gemini.

Both platforms support popular currencies, including:

Ethereum (ETH)

Aave (AAVE)

Litecoin (LTC)

Dai (DAI)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Chainlink (LINK)

Uniswap (UNI)

Gemini and Coinbase are always adding new cryptocurrency options, so the number of supported currencies can vary. Coinbase supports people residing in over 100 countries, whereas Gemini traders are limited to over 50 countries. Coinbase also offers 41 trading pairs for U.S. residents compared to 33 trading pairs on Gemini. However, the range of options for fiat currencies and international locations still puts both platforms in line with the best crypto exchanges.

Gemini vs. Coinbase: Security

These popular exchanges adhere to the highest safety measures and U.S. regulations, making them a favorite for investors. J.P. Morgan backs both platforms, and Coinbase will soon sell stock to the general public after filing for a direct listing. Moreover, all USD balances on Gemini and Coinbase are covered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance on balances up to $250,000 per individual.

With Gemini and Coinbase, you’ll also get a two-factor authentication (2FA) process via short message service (SMS), or you can use the Authy app on Gemini or the Google Authenticator app on Coinbase. Plus, Coinbase says it keeps 98% of customer funds in cold storage, meaning it’s kept offline in safe deposit boxes or vaults. Gemini claims the “majority of your crypto is held in our offline, air-gapped cold storage system.”

Additionally, Gemini provides security options for institutional traders, such as defined user access role permissions for trading cryptocurrency or accessing the account. You can also look at devices that use your account or that are logged into it. Furthermore, you can set up address whitelisting involving a seven-day hold process, after which you can only use specific addresses for withdrawal.

Gemini also insures the Gemini Wallet from security breaches or fraudulent actions, while Coinbase insures the 2% of assets stored in hot storage.

Gemini vs. Coinbase: Fees

Coinbase and Gemini charge higher fees than other popular exchange platforms. You’ll pay the price according to your payment method plus a flat fee or convenience fee. However, you can get lower fees by using the Coinbase Pro account or the Gemini ActiveTrader plan, both of which use a maker-taker model and cost less than the main platform.

Out of the two platforms, Coinbase has a slightly more complex fee structure. For instance, there’s a flat fee of $2.99 if you buy $100 of cryptocurrency on Coinbase, but if you pay by credit card, the exchange drops the flat fee and instead charges you 3.99% for the credit card transaction.

If you consistently pay via wire transfer, you can save quite a bit on Gemini since it doesn’t charge fees for wire transfers, whereas Coinbase does. Gemini API users may also have lower costs than web- or app-based users.