Most Gen Z, Millennials Ashamed of Needing to Ask Parents for Financial Support

By
Kathleen Marshall
Published June 27, 2023
Two-thirds of Gen Z and millennial consumers feel ashamed of needing to ask their parents for financial assistance and yearn for more financial independence, according to a survey commissioned by Experian through AtomikResearch.

Key Takeaways

  • 54% of millennial and Gen Z consumers feel they are somewhat or very financially dependent on their parents, while 64% say their parents are not good financial role models.
  • Poor spending habits may be a significant factor in financial instability.
  • The majority believe that establishing a credit history is critical to gaining financial independence and are actively working to do so.
  • A previous study found that not all are sure of the best way to build good credit.

The research found that 47% of millennials, between the ages of 27 and 42, still consider themselves somewhat or very financially dependent on their parents, whereas 61% of Gen Z, between 18 and 26, felt this way. About 80% said establishing a credit history is key to feeling more financially independent and that they are actively working toward doing so.

However, both Gen Z and millennials may be unsure how to accomplish that. Part of that uncertainty may stem from a lack of positive role models. The research indicates that almost 65% said their parents are not good financial role models.

However, both Gen Z and millennials admit they have poor impulse control when it comes to spending. And more than half of this consumer group prefers to spend on experiences like traveling and concerts instead of saving for retirement.

Experian and AtomikResearch surveyed 2,008 adults between the ages of 18-42 years old throughout the United States, with even distribution between Generation Z and millennials participants.

