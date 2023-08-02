Generac Warns of Softer Consumer Demand, and Shares Plummet

Key Takeaways Generac shares plunged 24% after the company warned that a softer consumer environment is hurting sales.

The company slashed its full-year outlook for sales, profit margin, and EBITDA margin.

Generac noted a pullback in spending on home improvement and chore products.

Generac Holdings (GNRC) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 as shares plunged 24% on Wednesday after the maker of home generators and other alternative power equipment warned of a slump in residential sales because of falling demand.

The company cut its full-year revenue outlook to a decline of 10% to 12% from its earlier estimate of a drop of 6% to 10%. In addition, it reduced its forecast for 2023 profit margin to a range of 6% to 7% from 7.5% to 8.5%, and EBITDA margin down to 15.5% to 16.5% from 17% to 18%. Generac pointed to the "softer-than-expected consumer environment" for the changes.

In the second quarter, the company posted earnings of $1.08 per share, missing forecasts. Revenue slumped 22.5% to $1 billion, although that was more than analysts were looking for.

YCharts

CEO Aaron Jagdfeld noted that residential product sales "were modestly lower than our expectations" because of slowing consumer spending on home standby generators and chore products.

However, Jagdfeld remained optimistic, arguing that the company believes "the long-term mega-trends that are driving awareness for backup power solutions are as compelling as ever."

Despite the drop, shares of Generac remained positive for the year after hitting a more than nine-month high on Monday.

