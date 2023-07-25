General Electric Increases Earnings 89% on Strong Aviation Sales

Published July 25, 2023
General Electric (GE) increased its revenue and earnings in the 2023 second quarter, prompting the aerospace and energy company to raise its full-year guidance while it prepares to split its businesses. 

  • General Electric reported earnings per share jumped 89%, while profit rose 37% after double-digit growth in aircraft engine orders.
  • The company raised its full-year earnings guidance to $2.10 to $2.30 a share, up from $1.70 to $2.
  • GE remains on track to split its aerospace and energy businesses in 2024, CEO Larry Culp said. 

On the strength of its aerospace business, GE grew its earnings per share by 89% to $0.68 in the 2023 second quarter, up from $0.36 in the same period last year. Revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $15.9 billion, while profit jumped 37% over the same period to reach $1.4 billion. GE shares were trading more than 4% higher in early trading on Tuesday following the news.

Building on its second-consecutive quarter of beating analyst expectations, General Electric raised its full-year guidance, projecting earnings of $2.10 to $2.30, up from its prior call of $1.70 to $2.00. It’s also projecting its revenue to grow to the low-double digits, up from the high-single-digit range in its previous guidance. 

GE’s business has been recovering after its orders shrank on the Covid-19 travel restrictions, as the supplier to Boeing and Airbus lost business as travel ground to a halt. But since travel has reopened, its stock has been on a tear. Shares are up more than 66% on the year, trading at more than $110 after starting the year at about $66. 

Aerospace Orders Soar as Company Prepares to Split Off Energy Business

General Electric’s aerospace business led the way, delivering double-digit year-over-year growth in orders, revenue and operating profit. The aircraft engine maker grew its orders by 37% in the 2023 second quarter, increasing its profits 29% to $1.5 billion and its revenue 28% to $7.9 billion from the 2022 second quarter.

GE Vernova’s traditional power division increased its profits to $377 million in the 2023 second quarter, an 18% increase from the same period last year, while its revenue dipped 1% to $4.1 billion. The renewable energy division of GE Vernova narrowed its losses from last year to $359 million from $419 million for the 2022 second-quarter, while its revenue increased 24% to $3.9 billion. 

“We’re increasingly operating as GE Aerospace and GE Vernova as we prepare to launch these two independent companies sometime in early 2024,” CEO Larry Culp said in a statement.

  General Electric. "GE ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS."

