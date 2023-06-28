General Mills Shares Slide After Profit, Sales Miss as Price Hikes Dent Demand

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski is an Associate Editor for Investopedia. He is a contributor to Investopedia's Term of the Day newsletter, the New York City Recovery Index, and the "What to Expect" weekly markets briefing.

Published June 28, 2023
Boxes of General Mills Cereals

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

General Mills (GIS) shares tumbled nearly 5% in early trading on Wednesday after the owner of popular brands such as Cheerios, Pillsbury, and Nature Valley granola bars reported weaker-than-expected profit and sales for its fiscal fourth quarter, as inflation-weary shoppers pulled back.

Key Takeaways

  • General Mills shares fell close to 5% in early trading on Wednesday after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit and sales as prices rose and shoppers pulled back.
  • General Mills reported net income of $614.9 million, or $1.03 per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter, which was down 25% from the same quarter last year.
  • In its outlook for 2024, the company cited the economic health of consumers, moderating inflation, and easing supply chain constraints as tailwinds for growth.

The company reported net income of $614.9 million, or $1.03 per share, which was down 25% from the same quarter last year. Net sales edged up 3% to $5.0 billion, but came in below projections of $5.177 billion. Gross margin fell 180 basis points (bps) to 34.4% of net sales, as higher input costs weighed on profitability.

By region, sales in North America rose 2% to $3.1 billion and were partially offset by a 1% decline in international sales. Pet food sales were up 7% from the same quarter last year, while organic sales rose 5%. Both segments reported full-year growth of 9%.

In its outlook for 2024, General Mills cited moderating inflation and easing supply chain constraints as tailwinds for growth, and expects continued growth in organic sales driven by strong marketing, innovation, and in-store support. However, it warned of slowing sales as inflation-weary shoppers cut back on spending.

General Mills shares are down roughly 2% so far this year, slightly underperforming a 1% gain for the broader S&P 500 consumer staples sector over the same period.

General Mills (GIS) Shares YTD

YCharts
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate.

