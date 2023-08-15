Getty Images Posts a Loss and Cuts Its Outlook as Hollywood Strikes Impact Revenue

Key Takeaways Getty Images reported a preliminary second quarter loss and reduced its outlook.

The company blamed "a more challenging environment,” and said Hollywood strikes hurt revenue.

Getty Images cut its 2023 revenue and EBITDA guidance because of the impact of the strikes and other pressures and costs.



The strikes by TV and movie actors and writers are having a negative impact on the results at Getty Images Holdings (GETY).

The provider of stock images posted a surprise loss and cut its outlook as revenue declined. Getty reported a preliminary second quarter loss of $0.01 per share, while analysts were anticipating a profit of $0.04. Sales dropped 3.3% to $225.7 million, also below estimates.

CEO Craig Peters said the quarter was “a more challenging environment.” CFO Jennifer Leyden explained the company is reducing its full-year earnings and revenue guidance because of “ongoing macro-economic and Agency sector pressures, expected impacts from the U.S. Hollywood strikes, as well as litigation costs.”

Writers walked off of sets and any related events in early May, and actors followed last month, as contract talks with production companies failed to reach agreements. Among the key issues was the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in films and TV shows. Since Getty covers many red-carpet and celebrity-related events and licenses photos to media outlets with subscriptions, the strike has impacted the company's entertainment assets.

The company estimates the editorial segment of its business accounts for about a third of its revenue and said it is hard to break out which portion of consumers are coming to Getty for entertainment assets, as opposed to the news and sports. But the strike's impacts could be further reaching.

"We have conservatively assumed that that strike goes all the way through to the end of the year, that impacts not just that entertainment piece of our business, but also our media clients, right?" said Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Leyden on the company's earnings call. "So as we see film production, broadcast start to slow down, that has an impact on media clients which doesn’t necessarily fit in totality in that entertainment space."

Getty now predicts 2023 sales of $920 million to $935 million, down from the previous $936 million to $963 million. It sees earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $292 million to $303 million, compared to the earlier $305 million to $315 million.

Shares of Getty Images Holdings fell more than 7% in early trading on Monday to their lowest level since March.

