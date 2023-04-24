Getty Images Shares Soar on Buyout Offer

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published April 24, 2023
Close-up of logo on sign at the regional office of media licensing company Getty Images

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • The activist investor Trillium Capital LLC issued a proposal to buy stock photo provider Getty Images (GETY) for around $4 billion.
  • The deal would see Trillium pay around $10 per share for Getty, nearly double the stock's closing price on the trading day prior to the announcement.
  • Shares of Getty Images jumped 31% on April 24, 2023, in response to the news.

Shares of Getty Images (GETY) skyrocketed after activist investor Trillium Capital LLC offered to buy the provider of stock photos for about $4 billion.

The deal would have Trillium pay $10 per share for Getty, almost double its closing price of $5.06 on Friday, April 21. Trillium already owns half a million shares of the company.

Trillium indicated that the non-binding proposal is contingent on several factors, including that Getty's board immediately begin engaging on the offer. In addition, Trillium said that, if the deal goes through, it expects its managing partner Scott Murray to join the board and become the chair.

The company said that it may consider those holding more than 80% of Getty shares, the Getty Family, Koch Industries, and Neuberger Berman, to roll some or all of their shares into the transaction.

Ways to Grow Revenue

Separately, Trillium also spelled out what it called a "path for revenue growth" for Getty. Among the suggestions were boosting relationships with tech firms, newspapers, and magazines, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Getty Images shares soared 31% on April 24. They're up more than 6% so far this year.

Chart showing the year-to-date share price performance of Getty Images (GETY)

YCharts
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. PR Newswire. "Trillium Capital Issues Proposal to Acquire Getty Images for $10 per Share."

  2. PR Newswire. "Trillium Capital Outlines Path for Revenue Growth for Getty."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description