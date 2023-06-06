GitLab Shares Soar as AI Demand Booms

Published June 06, 2023
GitLab

Key Takeaways

  • GitLab shares soared after releasing better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • CFO Brian Robins said the company is "poised" to benefit from the boom in AI demand.
  • The company boosted its guidance on AI optimism.

GitLab (GTLB) is the latest tech company with shares that got a big boost from booming demand for artificial intelligence (AI) products.

GitLab's DevSecOps platform helps companies develop, secure, and operate software, and boasted about its potential in the AI market as it reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its guidance. 

The firm posted a fiscal 2024 first quarter loss of $0.06 per share, less than half the loss anticipated. Revenue jumped 45.2% to $126.9 million. 

CEO Sid Sijbrandij said that GitLab continues to focus on incorporating AI throughout its DevSecOps platform, and is “innovating at a fast pace.” He said that in the first quarter the company delivered five new AI features, and five more last month.

CFO Brian Robins said with current economic uncertainty, “customers are looking to our AI-powered DevSecOps platform to drive efficiencies, increase productivity, and accelerate their pace of innovation.” He added that GitLab is poised to “make the most of the $40 billion total addressable market before us.”  

The company now sees full-year revenue of $541 million to $543 million, up from the earlier $529 million to $533 million. It expected a per share loss of $0.14 to $0.18 rather than the previous $0.24 to $0.29 loss. In addition, its current quarter sales outlook of $129 million to $130 million exceeded analysts’ forecasts. 

Shares of GitLab soared more than 30% in early trading on Tuesday following the news, putting them in positive territory for the year.

GitLab YTD chart

YCharts
