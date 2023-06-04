Global Market Downturn Unmade 800,000 Millionaires In 2022

After a tough year for markets in 2022, the world’s richest people saw the biggest decline in wealth in more than a decade that year.

That’s according to a report this week by the Capgemini Research Institute think tank, which showed the wealth of the world’s high net worth individuals (HNWI)—those with more than $1 million in assets other than their homes, collectibles, and consumer products—fell $3 trillion, or 3.6% in 2022, its biggest drop since 2013. That brought the number of millionaires down to 21.7 million from 22.5 million in 2021, Capgemini said.

Key Takeaways High net worth individuals lost $3 trillion collectively in 2022, according to research by Capgemini.

The number of millionaires dropped to 21.7 million from 22.5 million in 2021.

North America’s wealthy were hit especially hard in 2022, losing 7.4% of their wealth.

Last year's drop in wealth came after rapid pandemic-era gains. However, even after the 2022 downturn, HNWIs still had $9 trillion, or 12% more money than they did in 2019.

The drop in wealth reflects the market downturn amid numerous economic headwinds, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. The S&P 500 ended 2022 in bear territory, down 19.4% over the year. Stocks were hurt by high inflation in many countries, and the response of many central banks around the world, which raised interest rates in an effort to quell price increases. The S&P has bounced back somewhat in 2023, and was up 11.7% year-to-date as of Friday.

North America’s wealthy were hit especially hard in 2022, losing 7.4% of their wealth, while peers in Europe and Asia suffered smaller declines, and those in Africa, the Middle East, and South America gained.

That year also capped off a relatively good period for those on the opposite end of the wealth spectrum. The bottom 10% of earners saw their inflation-adjusted wages rise 9% between 2019 and 2022, a bigger gain by percentage than any other income bracket, according to a March report by the Economic Policy Institute, a progressive think tank. High demand for traditionally low-paid jobs such as restaurant workers amid the recovery from the pandemic has helped drive pay up.

