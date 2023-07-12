Global Public Debt Reaches Record, With Many Countries 'in Serious Debt Trouble'

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 12, 2023
United Nations

Doug Armand / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • A UN report found global public debt reached a record $92 trillion in 2022.
  • Secretary-General Guterres said 52 countries are in serious debt trouble.
  • The U.N. called for multilateral action to address the debt crisis.

Much of the world is facing a serious debt crisis, according to a United Nations report, which called for urgent remedies to address it.

The UN’s “A World of Debt” study found global public debt hit a record $92 billion last year, with 30% of that in developing nations. 

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that 52 countries, almost 40% of the developing world, “are in serious debt trouble.” He added that 3.3 billion people suffer from their governments’ need to prioritize debt interest payments over education, health, and other key spending needs.

He argued that the global financial system has “not fulfilled its mandate” to provide a safety net to help all countries manage today’s “cascade of unforeseen shocks,” citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of climate change, and the Ukraine war. 

The UN said multilateral actions would be needed to deal with the issue, including tackling the high cost of debt and rising risk of debt distress, massively scaling up affordable long-term financing for development, and expanding contingency financing to countries in need. 

Global public debt
Global Public Debt.

United Nations
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. United Nations. “Secretary-General's remarks to the Press on the launch of the Report - ‘A World of Debt.’”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description