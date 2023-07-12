Global Public Debt Reaches Record, With Many Countries 'in Serious Debt Trouble'

Key Takeaways A UN report found global public debt reached a record $92 trillion in 2022.

Secretary-General Guterres said 52 countries are in serious debt trouble.

The U.N. called for multilateral action to address the debt crisis.

Much of the world is facing a serious debt crisis, according to a United Nations report, which called for urgent remedies to address it.

The UN’s “A World of Debt” study found global public debt hit a record $92 billion last year, with 30% of that in developing nations.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that 52 countries, almost 40% of the developing world, “are in serious debt trouble.” He added that 3.3 billion people suffer from their governments’ need to prioritize debt interest payments over education, health, and other key spending needs.

He argued that the global financial system has “not fulfilled its mandate” to provide a safety net to help all countries manage today’s “cascade of unforeseen shocks,” citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of climate change, and the Ukraine war.

The UN said multilateral actions would be needed to deal with the issue, including tackling the high cost of debt and rising risk of debt distress, massively scaling up affordable long-term financing for development, and expanding contingency financing to countries in need.

