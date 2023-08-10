Global Rice Prices Hit 12-Year High Last Month Following Indian Ban of Rice Exports

Global rice prices hit a 12-year high in July following a ban on certain rice exports by India—the world's largest rice exporter—which could exacerbate global food insecurity.

Key Takeaways Global rice prices, as tracked by the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization's All Rice Price Index, rose 2.8% in July, or 20% year-over-year, to their highest level since September 2011.

A leading cause was India's decision on July 20 to ban all exports of rice.

A sustained rise in prices could leave food-insecure countries in the Middle East and Africa vulnerable to shortages.

While rice prices have climbed in recent years, they remain below all-time highs set in early 2008.

Global rice prices, as tracked by the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) All Rice Price Index, rose 2.8% in July, or 20% year-over-year, to their highest level since September 2011.

India's decision on July 20 to ban all exports of white rice to curtail inflation is a leading cause of the price hike. Indica rice, the primary crop grown in India and other parts of South Asia, accounts for roughly 70% of the global rice trade.

The FAO warned that the price rise "raises substantial food security concerns for a large swath of the world population, especially those that are most poor and who dedicate a larger share of their incomes to purchase food."

The broader FAO Food Price Index, which tracks a basket of food commodities including rice, cereals, dairy, and meat products, rose a more modest 1.3% from June and fell 11.8% from year-ago levels.

Impact on Global Food Insecurity

Rising food prices, exacerbated by India's export ban and Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, could profoundly affect global food security. Food-insecure countries in the Middle East and Africa are especially vulnerable to shortages, given their heavy reliance on food imports, lack of arable farmland, and rapidly growing populations. India's export ban could burden many countries in Southeast Asia where rice consumption accounts for a high share of citizens' daily caloric intake.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year exacerbated global food insecurity, as both countries are major exporters of grain and other foodstuffs. Armed conflict and Russian blockades of Ukrainian ports have prevented Ukraine from shipping its grain overseas. Before the war, northern and sub-Saharan Africa—among the world's most food-insecure regions—together accounted for roughly one-third (34%) of Ukraine's wheat export market.

Prices Still Below All-Time Highs

While rice prices have climbed in recent years, they remain below all-time highs set in early 2008, just before the global financial crisis hit. The years leading up to the crisis saw prices of commodities ranging from crude oil to precious metals and foodstuffs surge amid soaring global demand, particularly from emerging market economies such as China and Brazil, which were experiencing some of their fastest growth rates on record.