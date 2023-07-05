GM Shares Rise as Second Quarter Sales Jump Almost 19%

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 05, 2023
GMC Pickup Trucks

Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • GM reported second quarter sales were up 18.8% from the same period in 2022, on strong demand as supply chains eased and inventories improved.
  • All four GM divisions posted double-digit-percent increases.
  • The company is set to launch a dozen new cars and trucks in the second half of 2023.

General Motors (GM) shares advanced over 1% on Wednesday as the biggest U.S. carmaker reported an 18.8% jump in second quarter sales on strong demand as supply chains eased and inventories improved.

GM said it sold 691,978 vehicles in the period, up from 582,401 in 2022. It was also a sequential advance from the 603,208 sold in the first quarter. Sales of electric vehicles (EV) totaled 15,652.

The company noted that all four of its divisions—Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, and GMC—posted double-digit-percent gains. For the first six months of this year, sales rose 18.3% to 1,295,186. EV sales were at 36,322.

The company also said it would be introducing 12 new cars and trucks in the second half. 

General Motors shares have been rallying after hitting a 10-month low in May, and are up about 17% year-to-date.

GM YTD

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. General Motors. "U.S. Q2 Sales: Accelerating Our Momentum."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description