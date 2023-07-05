GM Shares Rise as Second Quarter Sales Jump Almost 19%

Key Takeaways GM reported second quarter sales were up 18.8% from the same period in 2022, on strong demand as supply chains eased and inventories improved.

General Motors (GM) shares advanced over 1% on Wednesday as the biggest U.S. carmaker reported an 18.8% jump in second quarter sales on strong demand as supply chains eased and inventories improved.

GM said it sold 691,978 vehicles in the period, up from 582,401 in 2022. It was also a sequential advance from the 603,208 sold in the first quarter. Sales of electric vehicles (EV) totaled 15,652.

The company noted that all four of its divisions—Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, and GMC—posted double-digit-percent gains. For the first six months of this year, sales rose 18.3% to 1,295,186. EV sales were at 36,322.

The company also said it would be introducing 12 new cars and trucks in the second half.

General Motors shares have been rallying after hitting a 10-month low in May, and are up about 17% year-to-date.

