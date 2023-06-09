GM Looks To Turbocharge EV Sales With Tesla Charging Partnership

GM is the second US automaker to adopt Tesla's charging standards in the past two weeks

By
Kevin George
Kevin George
Full Bio
Kevin George is a freelance crypto writer and editor for Investopedia. He holds a master's degree in finance and has extensive knowledge and experience in the area of trading, markets, and economics.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 09, 2023
A static shot of a solid black Tesla Model 3 dual motor charging at the Atalaya del Canavate Supercharger in a sunny spring day.

Maurizio Fabbroni / Getty Images

General Motors (GM) will adopt Tesla's (TSLA) charging technology, giving GM EV owners access to an extensive network of chargers and reinforcing Tesla's dominance in the U.S. EV charging market.

Key Takeaways

  • General Motors will adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) starting early next year.
  • The move follows a similar announcement from Ford two weeks ago.
  • GM electric vehicle owners will be able to access 12,000 of Tesla's fastest charging stations.

An agreement between GM and Tesla, announced Thursday, will give GM EV owners access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in the U.S. and Canada starting in 2024. That figure is expected to grow before 2025 as Tesla adds new capacity. GM cars will initially need an adapter, but will be directly compatible with Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) plugs starting with cars made in 2025.

"Our vision of the all-electric future means producing millions of world-class EVs across categories and price points while creating an ecosystem that will accelerate mass EV adoption," said GM CEO Mary Barra. She added that the deal could "help move the industry toward a single North American charging standard."

The agreement comes two weeks after Ford and Tesla shocked the electric vehicle market with a similar deal. “I think GM and others are going to have a big choice to make," said Ford CEO Jim Farley when discussing the deal. "Do they want to have fast charging for customers? Or do they want to stick to their standard and have less charging?”

The uptake of Tesla's charging technology could spell the end for the CCS1 charging standard in North America. Tesla, Ford (F), and GM account for more than two-thirds of the US EV market.

The partnership is "great for EV adoption in the US," said Sam Korus, Director of Research at ARK Invest. "Funds should be spent on the lowest cost highest performance charging stations," he added, calling CCS a "fractured network that costs more to deploy anyway."

Tesla shares were up more than 5%, while GM shares were up about 1.6% as of 1:15p.m. ET.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. PR Newswire. "General Motors Expands Charging Access to Tesla Network".

  2. CNBC. "Ford, Tesla Announce EV Charging Deal".

  3. S&P Global. "Tesla share of EV market declines; Domestics, Koreans and Europeans gain."

  4. Twitter. "@skorusARK, 5:22 p.m., June 8, 2023."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description