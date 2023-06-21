US Approves Lab-Grown Meat Sales By Two Start-Ups

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) just gave two startups permission to sell lab-grown chicken. GOOD Meat, a subsidiary of food technology company Eat Just, Inc., and UPSIDE Foods will be able to sell their products, which have been cultivated from real animal-cells.

Lab-Grown Chicken Meat Gets A Green Light

In what is being seen as a game-changing moment for the cultivated food industry, GOOD Meat's chicken has been declared safe to eat by the USDA. The announcement follows a "no questions" letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March. Rival startup Upside Foods has also been given clearance to sell its poultry products to U.S. consumers.

Cultured meat, also referred to as cell-based or lab-grown, uses stem cells from animal fat or muscle tissue to feed cells, allowing them to grow. It is then grown to the right density in bioreactors before being separated in a centrifuge.

Josh Tetrick CEO of GOOD Meat and Eat Just said the USDA news was a “major moment for our company, the industry, and the food system."

Why Is Lab-Grown Meat Getting Attention?

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, livestock globally accounts for almost 14.5% of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions, and almost 41% of that is from beef production. Producing one kilogram of beef emits an equivalent of 300 kilograms of carbon dioxide. Chicken meat and eggs are responsible for about 8% of greenhouse gas.

"This approval will fundamentally change how meat makes it to our table. It's a giant step forward towards a more sustainable future—one that preserves choice and life," said Dr. Uma Valeti, CEO and Founder of UPSIDE Foods.

Analysts at McKinsey have predicted the cultured meat industry will be worth $25 billion by 2023. However, they added that consumer appetite for lab-grown products and the need for a " massive capital build-out" to reach scale, are among the obstacles for the industry.

And that prospect has some investors excited. Data from Crunchbase shows that GOOD Meat has received $267 million of funding while Upside has received $598 million.



But before lab-grown meat becomes a rage, consider how the hype around plant-based meats has faded. Investors have been losing interest in Beyond Meat (BYND) and Impossible Burger. The former famously soared after its Initial Public Offering to almost $240, but now trades at about $12.50.