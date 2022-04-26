Google (Alphabet) Q1 2022 Earnings Report Recap

Google (Alphabet) Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction EPS Miss $24.62 $25.65 Revenue Miss $68.0B $68.2B Google Cloud Revenue Beat $5.8B $5.7B

Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha

Google (Alphabet) Financial Results: Analysis

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG), parent company of Google, on April 26 reported Q1 FY 2022 earnings and revenue that missed consensus estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) fell 6.4% year over year (YOY), coming in below what analysts were forecasting. Google's revenue also missed analyst estimates, up 23.0% compared to the year-ago quarter. However, Google Cloud revenue beat analysts' expectations, coming in at $5.8 billion.

The company's shares fell more than 5% in extended trading. Over the past year, Alphabet's shares have provided a total return of 2.7%, about in line with the S&P 500's total return of 2.6%.

GOOGL Cloud Revenue

Google Cloud revenue grew 43.8% YOY, decelerating from the previous quarter's pace. It was the slowest pace of growth the company has recorded since the second quarter of FY 2020. Google highlighted the strong growth in Cloud revenue as well as Search revenue during the quarter.

Google Cloud is one of the tech giant's primary business segments, the other being Google Services. The cloud segment provides developers with a highly scalable and reliable platform for building, testing, and deploying applications. It also offers workspace collaboration tools, including apps like Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, Meet, and more.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, Google Cloud had an estimated 9% of the global cloud market, ranking it third behind Microsoft Corporation's (MSFT) Azure and top-ranked Amazon.com, Inc.'s (AMZN) Amazon Web Services.

GOOGL Stock Repurchases

Last week, Alphabet's board of directors authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $70.0 billion of its Class A and Class C shares.



Alphabet's next earnings report (for Q2 FY 2022) is expected to be released on July 25, 2022.

