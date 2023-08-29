Google Announces Premium Duet AI Tools, Launches A3 Supercomputer

Tech heavyweight Google (GOOG) announced a slew of new products and enhancements aimed at dominating the artificial intelligence landscape at its Cloud Next conference.

Key Takeaways Google to compete with Microsoft in premium subscription for AI-driven tools.

The company announced the general release of its A3 supercomputer.

A fifth-generation TPU chip was also unveiled at the Cloud Next event.

The big announcement at the San Francisco event was the launch of Google's AI-driven premium tools. With a monthly price tag of $30, the company is going head-to-head with Microsoft, which announced its own premium subscription Copilot in July.

Google first announced what it calls the "Duet AI assistant" earlier this year and it will be available across all of its workspace apps, including Gmail, Drive, Slides, and Docs.

Google also confirmed another previously announced product with the news that its A3 supercomputer will go on general sale next month.

First unveiled at its I/O developer conference in May, the A3 virtual machine is powered by eight Nvidia H100 GPUs and built for the demand of generative AI workloads like Large Language Models (LLMs).

Google also released a fifth generation of its Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) chip. The Cloud TPU v5e is aimed at accelerating machine learning, with the company claiming it has doubled the training performance per dollar on LLMs, compared with its v4 model.

Alphabet Inc. Class A shares were up about 2.5% in midday trading, with a year-to-date gain of about 50%.

