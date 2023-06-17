Google Could Owe You Money—Here’s How to Claim It

If you file a claim, you could get a small fraction of a $23 million settlement

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio

Mack Wilowski is an Associate Editor for Investopedia. He is a contributor to Investopedia's Term of the Day newsletter, the New York City Recovery Index, and the "What to Expect" weekly markets briefing.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 17, 2023
Google Logo

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

If you’ve used Google’s search engine and clicked on a link at any time between October 2006 and September 2013, you may be eligible for a small portion—roughly $7.70—of a $23 million settlement with the tech giant.

Key Takeaways

  • If you’ve used Google’s search engine between October 2006 and September 2013, you could be eligible for a small payout.
  • You could receive up to $7.70 of a $23 million settlement as part of a class-action lawsuit against the tech giant.
  • You have until July 31 to file a claim, exclude yourself from the settlement, or object to the settlement.

The settlement stems from a class-action lawsuit filed against Google (GOOG, GOOGL) a decade ago accusing the company of "storing and intentionally, systematically, and repeatedly divulging its users’ search queries and histories to third parties via 'Referrer Headers'." The practice impacts billions of searches conducted by millions of consumers worldwide.

Am I Eligible?

You may be eligible for a payout if you used Google Search at any time between October 25, 2006 and September 30, 2013.

What's the Payout?

While the estimated payout is $7.70, this could change depending on the number of people who file a valid claim.

How Can I File a Claim?

To file a claim, head to https://www.refererheadersettlement.com/ and click on “Submit Claim” in the right-hand section. Applicants must submit their full name, street address, and email address. On the website, you can find additional documents outlining important dates and deadlines for submitting a claim.

Among your legal rights, you also have the option of excluding yourself from the settlement if you wish to be part of any other lawsuit against Google, or you can object to the settlement altogether by writing to the court.

When Can I File?

Applications to file a claim are now open and can be submitted through July 31. No claims can be filed after this deadline. The deadline for excluding yourself from claims or objecting to the settlement is also set for July 31.

When Do I Get Paid?

As of right now, it isn’t clear when payments will be distributed. A court will decide whether to approve the settlement in a hearing set for Oct. 12. Even if the court approves the settlement, appeals can slow the disbursal process, according to a claims notice.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division. "Paloma Gaos and Anthony Italiano (Plaintiffs) v. Google Inc. (Defendant)."

  2. United States District Court for the Northern District of California "In re Google Referrer Header Privacy Litigation: Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action."

  3. The New York Times. "Google Might Owe You Money. Here’s How to Get It."

  4. United States District Court for the Northern District of California. "Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description